Death of Iranian woman who did not wear a veil causes outrage – DW – 9/20/2022

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman detained by the moral police, has sparked outrage in Iran and the world. In protests across the country, protesters criticized the government and clashed with security forces, resulting in several arrests. International leaders condemned the killing and the repression of the demonstrations that followed.

Over the weekend, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Amini’s parents to express his condolences and ordered an inquiry into the death, state news agency IRNA reported. “Your daughter was like my daughter,” the president reportedly said. But this Tuesday (20/09), the United Nations demanded an independent investigation into the case.

On social media, the hashtag #MahsaAmini has been one of the most shared since the weekend. The possibly violent death of the young Iranian woman has also been highlighted in various media outlets around the world – from The New York Times and CNN in the United States, to India Today it’s the Japan Times on the other side of the globe.

Journey with a tragic end

Mahsa Amini, from the small town of Saghes in the western province of Kurdistan, had traveled to Tehran with her brother earlier last week to visit the capital’s sights.

For allegedly failing to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf over her head, Amini was arrested by Iranian morale police around 6pm last Tuesday. Two hours later, she was taken to a hospital already lifeless. Police allege that the young woman collapsed abruptly.

One photo shows Amini lying down, her black eyes swollen and her ear bleeding. The image quickly spread on the internet, because it touched a wound: the daily humiliation and abuse suffered by Iranian women due to the mandatory use of the hijab.

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, women in Iran have been forced to submit to strict rules that regulate exactly how their hair and the rest of their body must be covered. Millions of women oppose this, most silently and discreetly, but in recent years also publicly. Many Iranian women wear the headscarf more loosely and let it fall over their shoulders, at the risk of being arrested.

The government under Raisi and hardline clerics in parliament have been trying for months to make Islamic laws more strictly enforced.

After Amini’s death, a series of videos circulated on social media again showing women being beaten and abused by the police when they are arrested. The images often reveal violent blows to the head as they are dragged by their hair into police cars.

Amini was officially pronounced dead on Friday, just three days after being taken to hospital. Police deny allegations of torture. Death was explained as a “sudden heart attack”. A video broadcast on Iranian state television shows the young woman suddenly falling to the ground as she negotiated her release with police. Amini’s father assures her that his daughter had no health problems.

The hospital where Amini had been taken said in an Instagram statement on Saturday that the patient was already brain dead when she arrived at the unit on Tuesday. The statement was later deleted.

questionable investigation

State media reported that the Iranian justice system had opened an investigation and that investigations to determine the exact cause of death were ongoing. Meanwhile, many Iranians are wondering how these investigations will be carried out.

Amini’s body was taken back to her hometown by security forces on Friday night, without a post-mortem examination, and was buried on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services are being disrupted en masse, report journalists in Saghes. It is difficult to share photos or videos on networks.

It was on the day of the funeral that the first protests broke out in the province of Kurdistan – which continued to rage in the following days.

During the funeral, thousands demonstrated in front of the governor’s office, where there were also clashes with security forces, according to the Fars news agency. Police even used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Security forces also intervened in demonstrations in Sanandash, capital of Kurdistan, on Sunday night, when warning shots were reportedly fired. There were several injuries, and a Kurdish human rights organization reported the deaths of four people. In solidarity, Kurdistan merchants closed their stores on Monday.

Protests broke out across the country, including in the capital, Tehran. Photo: AP/dpa/picture alliance

In the afternoon, thousands took to the streets of Tehran to express their anger and sadness, chanting the phrase “death to the dictator”. Police officers tried to disperse the crowd using water cannons and batons. Some protesters were also arrested, Fars reported.

Several Iranians took to the streets in other cities across the country, with numerous videos being shared on the internet. They show violent clashes between security forces and protesters.

Women are expressing their solidarity in another way as well. In protest against female repression, Iranian women – some of them well-known personalities – have been cutting their hair and sharing videos and photos on social media. Some burned their veils.

international dismay

Amini’s death has sparked outrage not just in Iran but across borders as well. A spokesman for European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called for those responsible for the death to be punished and for the fundamental rights of all people in Iran – including prisoners – to be protected.

The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also condemned the death and called on the Islamic Republic to end the “systematic persecution” of women.

The acting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, on Tuesday expressed her concern about Amini’s death and the violent reaction of Iranian security forces to the demonstrations that followed.

“The tragic death of Mahsa Amini and the allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be investigated swiftly, impartially and effectively,” he said.

The NGO Human Rights Watch called for the abolition of the police’s moral and religious-based laws, such as those on the proper use of head scarves.