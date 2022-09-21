Defense says José Dumont considers himself godfather of boy who is suspected of raping and denies crime

In a request for habeas corpus in the Court of Justice of Rio, made last Friday, the defense of actor José Dumont alleges that the client considers himself the godfather of a 12-year-old child whom he is accused of abusing. In the document, the lawyers allege that the client has known the boy’s parents for more than a year, which is why he started to help the family with gifts, clothes and money. The actor’s request for release was denied in the Judiciary Duty of the Court of Justice last Saturday.

José Dumont’s request for liberty was denied injunction by the Justice Photo: Foto Globo / Estevam Avellar / Agência O Globo

Dumont was arrested in the act last Thursday for storing videos and photos of child pornography. The artist is also the subject of an investigation on suspicion of having raped a 12-year-old child. In the habeas corpus request, the lawyers claim that the boy accompanied Dumont in the usual way to the entrance of his building and that both said goodbye with kiss and hug, all in plain sight, and without any sexual connotation. The lawyers claim that the actor “has great affection for the child and considers himself godfather of the same, which is why he started to help the family with gifts, clothes and money”.

The request for habeas corpus was denied injunction last Saturday and will still be considered by the Third Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio. Lawyers are asking for Dumont’s pretrial detention to be revoked or for bail on bail.

Dumont’s arrest took place last Thursday, when agents from the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV) were carrying out a search and seizure warrant at his residence, in the Catete neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio. At the time, the police found about 240 files, including images and videos, of child pornography, which were stored on a cell phone and a computer. In the same operation, a bank deposit slip was also found for an alleged victim of sexual abuse, an investigation that led to the search and seizure operation. The artist was already being investigated by DCAV for the rape of a 12-year-old boy, who would have received the thousand reais from the actor after the crime.

José Dumont ended up being arrested in the act for storing images of a child with a sexual content. According to the DCAV investigation, José Dumont would have taken advantage of the prestige and recognition as an actor to attract the attention of the 12-year-old, who was a fan of his. The investigation also points out that he developed a close relationship with the boy, offering financial help and gifts, taking advantage of the victim’s financial vulnerability to, from there, make advances with kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses, which ended up being captured by cameras. surveillance, initiating investigations.

Confronted with the images of child pornography seized on his cell phone and on his personal computer, the actor confirmed, in a statement given to the police on Thursday, to which O GLOBO had access, that they were his property and were part of a ” study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”.

The seizure of child pornography material is not the only problem faced by the actor in court. The Public Ministry of Paraíba (MPPB) announced, this Monday, that it has requested the resumption of investigations of a police inquiry that investigates a complaint of rape of vulnerable against José Dumont. According to the report of two witnesses, the crime would have occurred in 2009, inside an apartment where the actor was staying, in the municipality of Cabedelo, and would involve boys aged between eight and 14 years.

Also according to the Public Ministry of Paraíba, the estimate is that José Dumont, who is in prison in Rio, will be heard about the case within the next 30 days. The tendency is for the actor to be interrogated by the police in Paraíba through the videoconferencing system. According to the MPPB, the investigation had been stalled since 2013, after failed attempts to locate and listen to the actor, in Rio and São Paulo by letter precatory. Also according to the MPPB, the investigation was forwarded to the police authority with a request for the victims of the alleged crime to be identified and heard. As the investigation did not find sufficient evidence of the crime, the actor was not denounced by the Public Ministry.

The case came to light after two women went to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to report that the actor took children to his apartment. The MPF forwarded the complaint to the state Public Ministry, which heard the two witnesses and a third person. The latter also confirmed that she saw the actor taking boys to his apartment.

With more than 40 years of career, José Dumont was cast in the soap opera “Todos as Flores”, on Globoplay, TV Globo’s streaming platform, which is scheduled to premiere in October. In a statement, Globo stated that the actor was removed from the plot created and written by João Emanuel Carneiro with artistic direction by Carlos Araujo. In the soap opera, he played Colonel Eudoro, a widowed farmer, father of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).