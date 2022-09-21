Deolane recalls MC Kevin’s betrayal and explains the funkeiro’s mother’s departure

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 20 seconds ago

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (20), in The Farm 14, Deolane Bezerra did not contain the emotion when remembering moments that he experienced with MC Kevin, who died in May last year. During a conversation with her confinement colleagues, the lawyer also mentioned, the funker’s betrayal and also the estrangement in his relationship with the artist’s mother after the tragic accident.

Regarding the fact that she was betrayed by the singer, Deolane assures her that it was irrelevant to her. “Everything that happened between me and Kevin, I can’t measure our feelings for the betrayal that happened, you know? It’s so irrelevant. I think I have a very great peace in my heart.” said the famous.

“Me and Kevin were very close. We practically lived together. His mother and I were very good friends. I didn’t just lose Kevin, I lost Kevin, his mother…”added Deolane, citing Valkyrie Birth.

Removal of the funkeiro’s mother

In sequence, Pétala Barreiros wanted to know why Deolane didn’t keep her friendship with MC Kevin’s mother. The lawyer then replied: “It didn’t work, because I think the pain of the mother and the family becomes so great that they want to look for someone to blame, you know? I think that’s what they did to me, even though she knew in her heart that it wasn’t my fault.”he pointed out.

