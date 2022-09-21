Deolane talks about betrayal in romance with MC Kevin

After crying when talking about her relationship with MC Kevin, who died last year after falling from a building, Deolane returned to comment on the subject in a conversation with Petal and Alex in “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV).

“Everything that happened between me and Kevin, I can’t measure our feelings for the betrayal that happened, you know? It’s so irrelevant. I think I have a very great peace in my heart”, said the lawyer.

“Me and Kevin were very close. We practically lived together. His mother and I were good friends. I didn’t just lose Kevin, I lost Kevin, his mother…”, he added.

“Why didn’t they continue the friendship?”, asked Petal.

“It didn’t work, because I think the pain of the mother and the family becomes so great that she wants to look for someone to blame, you know? I think that’s what they did to me, even though she knew in her heart that I didn’t have no fault,” replied Deolane.

“I remember you said that, this time, she said to you: ‘Go with him, because if you go…'”, Petal said.

Deolane confirmed that she had a bad feeling about the trip where the singer died.

“Yeah. I didn’t want to go to Rio. I told my friend the day before: ‘I have a bad feeling about this trip’. But I never imagined that was it, I thought it was because of a concert during the pandemic, we I was at the end of the pandemic. So I thought it was about that, so I felt a lot of anguish”, he said.

