Diniz says beating Fla was ‘the coolest victory ever’

Fluminense released, this Tuesday, the backstage of the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship. In the images, Tricolor shows the words of coach Fernando Diniz after the triumph.

“The biggest training session of your lives with me was playing under the conditions you left today. Because in training without the Flamengo fans, you can’t train that. Today you trained. So if we lost, we’d do much better than we entered, regardless of the 2-1 victory. So congratulations to ç* for everybody. It was the coolest win ever so far. Why do what you did today when it’s time to go out there, see who’s going to do it there. It’s going to be 20 years and I want to see someone do it. Making mistakes, insisting, helping each other, and Fábio taking it when he has to take it. When he’s together he picks it up”, said the coach.”

In the video, the provocations of midfielder Yago and striker Arias are also recorded.

“Nense! Fluminense wins. Football club, football club”, provoked Yago referring to the “regatta club” in Flamengo’s name.

“The crowd says it’s normal, it’s normal. Winning Fla-Flu is normal. We won, thank God, and I think it was a good way to turn the key after what happened,” said Arias.

With the victory in Fla-Flu, Fluminense overtook Flamengo and took third place in the Brasileirão with 48 points, one behind Internacional and nine away from the leader Palmeiras with 11 rounds remaining. Tricolor returns to the field on Wednesday next week, when it will receive the lantern Juventude at 19:00, at Maracanã.