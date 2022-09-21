disaffection surrenders to Neymar after victory and pins Mbappé

PSG are having a great time this season. In the last round of the French Championship, Christophe Galtier’s team beat Olympique de Lyon 1-0 and isolated itself in the lead of the event.

Neymar has been praised for his physical and technical form. Even former “disaffections” of the Brazilian ace surrendered to his performance, as was the case of former PSG player and commentator Jêrome Rothen, from RMC Sports.

The Frenchman was notable for being a staunch critic of Neymar and Messi. Rothen, who often praises Mbappé, this time criticized shirt 7 after the game in question. He, on the other hand, highlighted the performance of the Brazilian – PSG won the derby with a goal from Messi, assisted by Neymar.

“I thought Neymar was excellent once again yesterday. When he loses the ball, the effort he makes, the way the attacking block bends, I liked it,” said Rothen.

“Mbappé struggled to exploit his speed. But it worked less than in the other matches, it’s frustrating. In the second half, he went out on his own twice and lost the ball, then Galtier had to step in and take him out half an hour from the end, and leave Messi and Neymar who were better. It’s part of managing a team. Compared to the other coaches, he has the support of Luís Campos, there are two to manage the problem”, he concluded.