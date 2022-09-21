Discover the cities that voted most for Lula, Bolsonaro and Ciro in past elections | Elections 2022

Share on WhatsApp

The three lead the dispute this year according to Ipec and Datafolha. Learn more about them:

Central do Maranhao (MA)

With just over 8,800 inhabitants, Central do Maranhão gained national prominence for being the municipality that, proportionally, voted for Lula in the 2006 presidential elections. In the second round of that election, the PT won 97.20% of the votes, which earned the city the reputation of being the most lulista in Brazil. For residents interviewed by g1, the reasons that lead to this appreciation for the PT are an identification with his past as a unionist, but especially because of the Bolsa Família. Read more here.

In the last four years, the “Italian paradise” of Nova Pádua, a municipality in the Serra Gaúcha with 2,500 inhabitants, has become known as the most Bolsonarista in Brazil. The city gave Bolsonaro 92.96% of the votes in the second round of the 2018 election. The expectation is that the population will repeat the high rate of voting for the candidate in 2022, now for the PL, even if, in a more shameful way, the residents recognize disappointments with his handling of the pandemic, the alliances with Centrão and the hole in the spending ceiling due to the social benefits granted on the eve of the election. Read more here.

The municipality of Pires Ferreira in Ceará, 303 km from Fortaleza, was the one that registered, proportionally, the highest number of votes for Ciro in the first round of the 2018 presidential elections: 70.46%, which makes it the most cirist city in the world. Brazil. In the municipality of just over 10,000 inhabitants, the roads built at the time when Ciro ruled the state, in the 90s, are always remembered by the residents and pointed out as a reason for their popularity. Read more here.