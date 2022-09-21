Doctor leaves car in traffic jam and walks 3km for emergency surgery

Photo: Twitter/Play

Stuck in traffic due to the rains that affected a city in India, a doctor became a true hero as he abandoned his car and traveled the last three kilometers to perform emergency surgery. The case took place in Bengaluru. The information is from the Hindustan Times portal.

Gastroenterologist surgeon Govind Nandakumar was on his way to Manipal Hospital when he got stuck in traffic. The doctor would only have that day to perform emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on a woman.

Unable to wait, the surgeon abandoned the car with the driver and ran three kilometers to the route. The surgery was a success, and the woman was quickly discharged. The video went viral on social media as an example of dedication and love for the profession. Check out.

Savior in white coat beats traffic to save a soul Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar was en route to Manipal Hospital in #Bengaluru‘s Sarjapur for an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. Stuck in traffic, he ran 3 km to reach operation theater on time. pic.twitter.com/nHqbITLc9C — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 12, 2022

The information is from the Hindustan Times portal.