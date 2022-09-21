Dollar has the biggest drop since the end of July

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The dollar closed down last Monday (19), after starting business high, reaching R$ 5.30. Thus, the “turnaround” accompanied the improvement in the external mood, but investors warn of the possibility of volatility in the exchange markets.

Thus, the dollar ended the day with a low of 1.79%, that is, sold at R$ 5.1647, on the eve of monetary policy meetings of the central banks of Brazil and the USA.

What affected the markets?

First, some traders have stated in recent trading sessions that levels above BRL 5.30 are interesting for exporters and other financial agents to sell the US currency.

Therefore, the US currency’s fall this Monday happened after it closed the last session with its highest price since the beginning of August. However, it should be noted that, after very sharp movements in the dollar, there may be occasional moments of correction in the opposite direction.

There are also some experts who cited the declaration of support by Henrique Meirelles, former president of the Central Bank and former Minister of Finance in the Temer government, for Lula’s candidacy as a catalyst for domestic assets.

External market

The foreign market scenario also presents challenges for the local exchange market. Therefore, investors are gearing up for this week’s monetary policy meeting with the US central bank. This meeting will start on Tuesday and end on Wednesday.

Therefore, the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, must raise the interest rate by at least 0.75 percentage point. It is worth noting that there are chances of even more aggressive adjustments, of 1 full point.

“The international scenario remains challenging for emerging markets, due to persistent inflation in developed markets triggering faster monetary tightening in these markets, especially by the Fed and a strong dollar against the currencies of developed markets and some emerging markets”assessed Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a report.

Brazilian market

In Brazil, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank) will have meetings this Tuesday and Wednesday, as will the Federal Reserve. Thus, most financial markets expect the Selic rate to remain at the current level of 13.75%. However, there are those who expect a residual increase in interest rates to 14%, such as the Swiss bank, for example.

Although the real has weakened in recent days, the Brazilian currency is highlighted by several financial institutions as a currency that has performed well among emerging markets.

Such an assessment is due to the offer of attractive returns for “carry trade” strategies. In other words, taking out loans in a low-interest country and investing that money in a market with greater profitability due to the high level of the Selic rate.

