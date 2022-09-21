Donald Trump and His Three Children Sued for Fraud by New York Attorney General | World

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday (21) civil actions against former US President Donald Trump and three of their children (Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.)after investigating the tax practices of its corporate group, the Trump Organization.

“We are taking legal action against Donald Trump for breaking the law in order to make a profit for him, his family and his business,” the prosecutor told a news conference.

To James, the attorney, Trump’s annual financial statements were a hodgepodge of lies: the annual records (which include the company’s estimated value of its holdings and debt) inflated the value of nearly all of its important properties.

The company rejected external audit assessments. One bank even valued one of the company’s buildings at $200 million; the Trump family, however, put the asset at a value well in excess of $400 million.

The prosecution’s lawsuit says 11 of Trump’s annual financial statements have more than 200 false asset valuations.

Getting the Trumps out of the Trump Organizations

The prosecution asks the Justice to appoint an intervener in the company to investigate the company’s practices and to remove the Trumps from the leadership of the business.

In addition, the family can go five years without being able to buy real estate in New York.

The suit also calls for the four to be banned from serving as statutory directors of companies in New York.

In 2021, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organizations turned himself in to the authorities. See the report from that moment below.

