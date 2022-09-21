don’t make this mistake or you may have your app blocked

Some things you shouldn’t do inside your Caixa Tem App. Know more!

The Caixa Tem app is today one of the most important apps in the country, since it is through it that people can receive many social benefits.

Examples are Auxílio Brasil, the FGTS emergency withdrawal, the national gas voucher, among others. However, because it is so important and has so many updates, many people have been struggling with a silly error that is blocking Caixa Tem. So, to know how to avoid this, check out below.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Don’t make this mistake or you may have Caixa Tem blocked

First of all, it is worth saying that users of the Caixa Tem application should always be aware of the proper functioning of the platform. That’s because there are a few things you can do and end up with the app crashing.

The first point is always to comply with the rules for using Caixa Tem. One of them, for example, concerns the transaction limit.

However, this is precisely the mistake that many people are making and that is causing Caixa Tem to be blocked. Basically, users of the Caixa Tem application must pay attention to the limit of transactions allowed with the tool, which must not exceed the ceiling of R$ 5 thousand per month.

According to Caixa, those who exceed this amount via a digital social savings account may have the application blocked. This affects the receipt of your benefits, and prevents you from using other Caixa Tem services.

In this case, to solve the problem, just go to one of the nearest Caixa branches to report what happened to one of the attendants.

Finally, in case you forget your password, the solution is in the application itself, in the “Recover password” option. After clicking, just read the instructions that appear on the screen and proceed with the process to recover your Caixa Tem account.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.