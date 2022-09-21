Dorival says that the Copa do Brasil was a ‘turn of key’ in the year

Flamengo is in the two finals of the knockout competitions that it disputes this season. The draw for the field managers of the Copa do Brasil this Tuesday (20) put Rubro-Negro deciding the second game, on October 19, at Maracanã. Dorival Júnior did not see the factor as ‘luck’ and believes in balance against Corinthians, opponents of the confrontation.

“Nobody knows what will be good or not. What will define the luck of a tournament like this is the competence of the two teams. It will be two wonderful classics, that are loyal matches, defined by competences. shows of the highest level. We are going to work to make all this a reality”, said Dorival at an event held at the CBF headquarters.

The Rubro-Negro coach highlighted the Copa do Brasil with affection. He faced that the competition was responsible for the “turn of the key” of the squad in the season, citing the match against Atlético-MG – Flamengo won the return game by 2 to 0 at Maracanã after being defeated by 2 to 1 in the first leg.

“I believe that it was not the second match (against Atlético-MG) that led to the turnaround, but the first, the defeat at Mineirão presented a situation that the players embraced, had the competence to rescue what had happened before. It was important, they realized that we could be more active and present than what was happening. It is a combination of factors to reverse a process that was happening, unfortunately. We did not look for blame, but rather propose a new situation. There was acceptance and confidence in what was being shown. From then on, we had new conditions in all competitions”, he analyzed.