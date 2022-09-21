‘Drone Killer’: US Army Gets Laser With High Action Power – 9/20/2022

The United States Army received from the traditional manufacturer of Lockheed military equipment Martin the most powerful electric laser ever developed by her. The military is expected to use the technology initially in demonstration projects and in laboratory and field tests this year.

The idea is that the high-energy 300 kW (kilowatt)-class laser will be used in weapons to hit targets at long distances and neutralize them. It has the capability to protect military installations from larger threats such as drones, missiles and other instruments of attack.

The higher the potential of the laser, the more chance it has to hit targets more efficiently. Systems like this can also reduce firearm costs. THE lockheed Martin is known in the industry for providing increasingly advanced defense technologies.

“Lockheed Martin has increased the power and efficiency and reduced the weight and volume of high-energy continuous wave lasers,” said Rick Cordaro, vice president of Lockheed Martin, in a statement about the 300 kW class model.

According to the manufacturer, the current technology is five times more powerful than the tactical laser. helios of 60 Kw, delivered by the company to the US Navy in August of this year, and which also gained prominence in terms of its power of action.

The company was selected to create the system in 2019. Delivery now in 2022 was considered fast, given the complexity of developing this type of technology. A laser weapon has subsystems, which include power units, laser generators, beam combiners, focusing units, aiming systems, etc.

*With information from National Defense Magazine, NewAtlas and Lockheed Martin