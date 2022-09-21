Drug promises to end bariatric surgery

Disclosure Drug promises the end of bariatric surgery

A remedy to eliminate obesity with health and safety. That’s the promise of Tirzepatida, a revolutionary treatment that can eliminate 30% to 50% of body weight. “We who work with obesity are considering the end of the decade of bariatric surgeries. The results obtained with a single drug are encouraging”, says nutritionist Ronan Araujo. The use is indicated for patients with a BMI greater than 30. The drug also acts in the control of type 2 diabetes.

The medication differs from Ozempic, for example, by acting on two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP. Ozempic, made for diabetes and used for weight loss, works only on GLP1 to promote satiety. Commercially known as Mounjaro, tizerpatide promises to be more effective than Ozempic (semaglutide).

Tirzepatide is a molecule that acts by simulating the action of two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, which are “incretin” hormones that link the absorption of nutrients from the gastrointestinal tract with the secretion of pancreatic hormones. They are released in the setting of a meal, after ingestion and absorption of glucose, protein and fat, and provide one of the physiological connections between food and insulin release.



Basically, GLP-1 is a hormone secreted in the gut when we eat. It activates the production of insulin in the pancreas when glucose is high, which slows down digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness.

GIP is a peptide hormone. [pedacinhos de proteína] of 42 amino acids, gastric inhibitor or glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide. This hormone targets the beta cells of the pancreas and stimulates them to improve insulin secretion. Several genetic association studies link GIP to the regulation of insulin, glucose, lipids and body weight.

The drug has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of overweight, obesity and diabetes. “It is in line for approval by Anvisa, the arrival on the national market is scheduled for March 2023”, says the nutritionist, adding that it can now be imported into the country. “Even this year we will be able to implant for some patients here at the clinic, the results are fantastic and revolutionary.” complete.

Who can use?

The decision to initiate drug therapy in people considered to be overweight must be made after considering the risks and benefits, and the objectives must be clear. “The primary goal of this treatment for people considered overweight is long-term weight reduction and improved overall health.” says the doctor.

Disclosure Drug use works with lifestyle changes

Tirzepatide is given as a weekly subcutaneous injection. The side effects are controllable, they are mild in most cases, but like any other medication, monitoring and medical advice is extremely necessary.

Tirzepatide belongs to a category called coagonist, which should bring more synthetic molecules that interact with various hormone receptors, it is considered a class of drugs that decreases appetite through neurotransmitters, without harming the cardiovascular system, on the contrary, it protects this system.

This is extremely important because both obesity and diabetes increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Tirzepatide is also studied to treat liver fat. Providing a significant shift in the focus of control against obesity, it can eliminate 50% of excess body weight.

“Finally, it is worth mentioning that any medication, surgery or intervention only makes sense within a complete treatment against obesity, with changes in diet and physical exercise. We are talking about a chronic disease that requires long-term follow-up and lifestyle changes”, concludes Araujo.