Dulio Monteiro Alves says Vtor Pereira has yet to decide on staying at Corinthians

President Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke after the event of the draw for the field managers for the final of the Copa do Brasil and tried to deny rumors about the decision to stay or not of Vítor Pereira at the club next season. The manager has already made it clear that he wants to renew the contract, but awaits the final word from the coach.

In an interview with the portal UOL, Duilio addressed the most recurring question he has been receiving, planning for the next season with Vítor Pereira or not. The Copa do Brasil finals end on October 19, while the Brasileirão continues until November 17,

“I understand the press, journalists, bloggers and influencers who need to speed up information. Things happen in their own time. We are in September, the championship ends on November 17, if I’m not mistaken. We have more time. The whole year was tight, but at this moment it favors us to make this decision. Even if it stays until after the end of the season, we still have November and December to make signings or whatever is necessary”, revealed Duilio.

Asked in every appearance about the outcome of the “novela VP”, the president avoided nailing any direction from the coach and preached for patience.

“There’s news that he doesn’t stay, it’s already out that he stays, what problem was this or that. Every day I read the names of coaches that Corinthians would be negotiating or interested in. Just making it clear to the fans: that doesn’t exist. Vítor will still decide whether to stay or not. Of course, the sooner we know this, the better, but everything has its time. We are going to play two very important final games for Corinthians. This is not the time. After the finals, if he decides, or as soon as the championship is over, we still have time to plan.”continued the president.

The representative was also asked about the favoritism in the final clash against Flamengo, which will decide the duels at Maracanã.

“We are very happy with this year, being at the top of the Brazilian table, unfortunately we came out in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. We know that we have a lot to improve and we will see if we can end the year with a title, but it is very difficult Flamengo is a great team, they’re the favorites, they’ve been having a great year. Corinthians wouldn’t even be here if we were to hear the opinion of the majority. We are here, strong, working quietly. Let’s see if we can give that joy to the fans“, opined the president.

Corinthians and Flamengo face each other on October 12 and 19, for the 2022 Copa do Brasil cup.

