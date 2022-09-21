DxOMark CEO talks about why brands don’t always send their tops of the line for testing

The CEO of DxOMark (Frédérick Guichard) told in a recent interview why some brands do not send their most advanced smartphones for testing. According to him, manufacturers will not send models that they don’t believe are at the top of the rankings to pass the site’s tests. If you don’t know what’s going on, first of all, DxOMark is a portal famous for evaluating the cameras of various smartphone models on the market. That is, brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo and several others usually send their most advanced devices to undergo a camera evaluation.

What happened, however, is that Xiaomi did not send one of its latest models for testing, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. In this case, the company itself purchased the cell phone and evaluated it anyway. As a result, the Chinese manufacturer’s model scored lower than its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Also according to Frédérick, the first place on the site has a certain advertising importance for the company that produced it. In other words, the smartphone that reaches the top of the ranking gets much more attention from people. In addition, the record is used by the manufacturers themselves to promote the product during launch events.



