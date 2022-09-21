Egypt reveals sarcophagus of ‘royal secretary’ from the time of Ramesses II

posted on 9/19/2022 1:11 pm / updated on 9/19/2022 1:11 pm



(credit: EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES / AFP)

Egypt revealed this Monday (19/9) the sarcophagus of a high royal official from the time of Ramesses II found at the archaeological site of Saqqara, south of Cairo.

A team of Egyptian archaeologists from Cairo University has found the red granite tomb of Ptah-em-uya, “a high-ranking official” under Pharaoh Ramesses II, who reigned in Egypt in the 13th century BC, the Ministry of Antiquities reported.

He was “royal secretary, chief livestock supervisor and chief treasurer of the Ramaseum,” Ramesses’ mortuary temple in the Theban necropolis of Luxor, said Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The noble would also be in charge “of divine offerings to all the gods of Upper and Lower Egypt,” Waziri added.

Saqqara is a huge necropolis located in the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, a UNESCO heritage site, where there are a dozen pyramids, animal graves and ancient Coptic Christian monasteries.

The sarcophagus, discovered last year, was found “covered with texts” to “protect the deceased” and “scenes depicting the children of the god Horus”, according to the ministry.

Saqqara became a hive of excavations. This year alone, Egypt has unveiled 150 bronze figurines, five ancient tombs and more than fifty wooden sarcophagi dating back to the New Kingdom, which ended in the 11th century BC.

Cairo intends to use these findings to revitalize its tourism industry, which is vital to the Egyptian economy. The icing on the cake will be the Grand Egyptian Museum, at the foot of the pyramids, whose opening has been delayed for some time and aspires to become, when it opens, the “largest archaeological museum in the world”.



