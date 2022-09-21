Elections 2022, the health crisis and the rescue of SUS

Adriano Massuda, Sanitary Physician, Professor at the School of Business Administration of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV EAESP) and member of FGV-Saúde. He was a Visiting Researcher in the Department of Global Health and Populations at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

On the eve of the first round of the 2022 elections, there is growing concern about the future of the Unified Health System. Despite the recognition of the importance of the SUS in the programs of candidates for the presidency is an unprecedented consensus, the electoral debate did not discuss in depth how the candidates intend to face their structural problems.

First, it is necessary to admit the complexity of the Brazilian health crisis. In addition to approaching 700,000 deaths from covid-19 (11% of deaths in the world), since 2016 the country has been registering worsening in several health indicators. The most visible are the stagnation in the downward trajectory of infant mortality and the increase in maternal deaths, which jumped from a rate of 54.8 to 107.2 per 100,000 live births between 2019 and 2021.

The rapid deterioration of the Brazilian health situation tends to worsen if urgent measures are not taken to correct structural problems in the SUS, exacerbated by the perfect storm that engulfed the country since 2015.

Health systems are complex organizations, with interdependent functions and strongly influenced by the context. Changes in funding and coordination have an immediate impact on service delivery and health outcomes.

The combination of the political crisis that resulted in the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, with the adoption of long-term fiscal austerity measures in the Michel Temer government, culminating in a lethal pandemic under the management of Jair Bolsonaro, has seriously deteriorated the functioning of the SUS.

At the same time that fiscal austerity measures worsened the chronic underfunding of the SUS, the Ministry of Health had its role as national coordinator of the system completely disfigured.

In the last six years, the country has counted six ministers in this portfolio. Some of which did not disguise their lack of knowledge about what the SUS was. Others insisted on showing that their objective at the head of the MS was to reduce the size of the SUS to make it fit into an “austere” budget, while opening the health coffers for spending by parliamentary amendments, widening the physiologism in the use of resources.

A major expression of the deterioration of SUS functionality is the weakening of Primary Health Care (PHC). Although Family Health coverage has remained at 63% of the population since 2016, the latest National Health Survey (PNS, 2019) showed a sharp drop in the rate of the population that reports using PHC services as a regular source of access to the system ( 53.7% to 35.9% from 2013 to 2019).

The greatest reduction in procedures performed by the SUS during the pandemic occurred in the PHC, the area of ​​the system with the slowest recovery. Worse, since 2016, there has been a progressive drop in vaccination coverage – a basic indicator that measures the strength of PHC – reaching the lowest levels in the history of the SUS in 2021, putting the country at the imminent risk of the reintroduction of diseases such as polio.

However, if on the one hand the electoral debate did not allow for an in-depth discussion on how to face the structural problems of the SUS, there is a maturing in the proposals sent by different entities and associations to the candidates for the Presidency, such as Frente pela Vida, CONASS, IEPS, ANAHP , Sindhosp and CNI.

Despite the substantive differences between the historical positions of these entities, important areas of convergence are identified. In addition to recognizing the relevance of the SUS in the response to covid-19, the documents suggest that it is necessary to recover federative cooperation to face the urgent challenges of the Brazilian health system.

The proposals also converge on key points for strengthening the SUS:

i) there is a consensus that strengthening PHC is the most appropriate strategy to address health problems, but it is necessary to provide it with more funding, well-trained professionals and technologies, including information, to integrate PHC into health service networks;

ii) it is common recognition that SUS funding is a problem that needs to be addressed. However, while the public sector proposes to increase public resources for health (from 4% to 6% or 7% of GDP), the private sector suggests greater efficiency in spending;

iii) it is recognized that state governments need to play a greater role in the regionalization of the SUS to mitigate inequalities and the burden on municipalities with different fiscal, technical and administrative capacities;

iv) there is a convergence that the public-private relationship needs to be reviewed. While public actors propose to improve the regulation of the private sector to defend the public interest, the private ones suggest public-private partnerships to expand the offer of services;

v) there is consensus on the urgency of aligning the training, allocation and provision of health professionals, as well as the development and incorporation of health technologies to meet the needs of the SUS;

vi) public and private actors emphasize the need for better use of available data in managing the system, as well as accelerating the digital transformation of the SUS.

The points above are far from covering the diversity of challenges facing the SUS, which has established itself as a space for struggles to overcome inequities in a country that has the scourge of slavery as a colonial heritage. However, they can serve as a platform for a national pact, which brings together a wide range of alliances between political, economic, Judiciary and health sector actors, for the financing of the SUS, around the efficient allocation of resources and the provision of quality services. , without which the right to health does not materialize.

As ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin did, historically in different political fields, who came together to defend democracy in the 2022 elections, it is necessary to gather the best forces in the country to rescue the SUS as a part of a civilizing project for Brazil.