Electric gains space in Santander’s portfolio of favorite shares; check out the 16 papers – Money Times

O Santander made some changes to its recommended stock portfolio top picksin line with the update of the target price of the Ibovespa to 140 thousand points by the end of 2023.

With an eye on the resumption of domestic cyclical stocks, the bank reduced exposure to the factors “Value” and “Low Volatility” and increased the weight of “Quality, Growth and Momentum” names.

Santander believes that the market will be able to start pricing in interest rate cuts sooner. feeswith general inflation likely to decelerate significantly during the first half of 2023.

“This could be a positive catalyst for domestic cyclical stocks that are trading at a significant discount from the historical average,” the institution said in a report published last Friday (16).

Portfolio news

To increase exposure to “Growth” and “Momentum”, Santander included BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and Rumo (RAIL3) in the portfolio, replacing the suzano (SUZB3) and Alive (VIVT3).

To increase exposure to the “Quality” factor, Santander included Vivara (VIVA3).

In addition, Santander replaced the CPFL Energia (CPFE3) for the electrobras (ELET6), with an expectation of significant upside potential (+55% by the end of 2023) if the turnaround is successfully implemented.

Another change was the removal of petz (PETZ3) for the inclusion of Directional (DIRR3).

“While we are optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects, we are disappointed by Petz’s results in the second quarter of 2022 and by management’s statements that it is starting to see some cannibalization among the newly launched stores,” explains Santander. .

The bank says it likes Direcional’s exposure to the affordable housing market. Still, the company is experiencing solid earnings momentum, with the analytics team predicting net earnings growth at a three-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 39%.

“election” factor

At the same time, Santander is neutralizing its exposure to Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) and Petrobras (PETR4) due to the proximity of the elections, which should prove to be close.

“As a result, we believe it is prudent to remain close to the market weight in these stocks, as we do not want to predict the winner”, he says.

Despite this, according to Santander’s research, the last four election cycles in Brazil showed a compression of approximately 60 basis points in government bond yields in the following three months, paving the way for variable income.

Data from the institution also indicate a rise of 9% for the Ibovespa three months after the election results.

Check out the updated Santander recommended wallet:

Company ticker Weight Target price 2023E Upside* OK VALE3 10% BRL 95 39% Petrobras PETR4 10% BRL 33.10 8% Equatorial EQTL3 8% BRL 30.50 25% Minerva BEEF3 7% BRL 19 38% Renner stores LREN3 7% BRL 34 27% course RAIL3 7% BRL 30 52% Totvs TOTS3 7% BRL 36 23% BTG Pactual BPAC11 6% BRL 37 40% assaí ASAI3 6% BRL 24 32% multiplan MULT3 6% BRL 32 33% Vivara VIVA3 6% BRL 33 29% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 5% BRL 32 20% electrobras ELET6 5% BRL 72.90 55% Hypera HYPE3 4% BRL 43 1% Directional DIRR3 3% BRL 18 23% Bank of Brazil BAAS3 3% BRL 64 61%

*Considers target price and share price on September 15, 2022.

