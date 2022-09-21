Electric gains space in Santander’s portfolio of favorite shares; check out the 16 papers – Money Times

electrobras
In the top picks portfolio, Santander replaced CPFL Energia with Eletrobras, with an expectation of significant upside potential (+55% by the end of 2023) (Image: Reuters/Pilar Olivares)

O Santander made some changes to its recommended stock portfolio top picksin line with the update of the target price of the Ibovespa to 140 thousand points by the end of 2023.

With an eye on the resumption of domestic cyclical stocks, the bank reduced exposure to the factors “Value” and “Low Volatility” and increased the weight of “Quality, Growth and Momentum” names.

Santander believes that the market will be able to start pricing in interest rate cuts sooner. feeswith general inflation likely to decelerate significantly during the first half of 2023.

“This could be a positive catalyst for domestic cyclical stocks that are trading at a significant discount from the historical average,” the institution said in a report published last Friday (16).

Portfolio news

To increase exposure to “Growth” and “Momentum”, Santander included BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and Rumo (RAIL3) in the portfolio, replacing the suzano (SUZB3) and Alive (VIVT3).

To increase exposure to the “Quality” factor, Santander included Vivara (VIVA3).

In addition, Santander replaced the CPFL Energia (CPFE3) for the electrobras (ELET6), with an expectation of significant upside potential (+55% by the end of 2023) if the turnaround is successfully implemented.

Another change was the removal of petz (PETZ3) for the inclusion of Directional (DIRR3).

“While we are optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects, we are disappointed by Petz’s results in the second quarter of 2022 and by management’s statements that it is starting to see some cannibalization among the newly launched stores,” explains Santander. .

The bank says it likes Direcional’s exposure to the affordable housing market. Still, the company is experiencing solid earnings momentum, with the analytics team predicting net earnings growth at a three-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 39%.

“election” factor

Bank of Brazil
Elections make Santander neutralize its portfolio exposure to state-owned companies (Image: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

At the same time, Santander is neutralizing its exposure to Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) and Petrobras (PETR4) due to the proximity of the elections, which should prove to be close.

“As a result, we believe it is prudent to remain close to the market weight in these stocks, as we do not want to predict the winner”, he says.

Despite this, according to Santander’s research, the last four election cycles in Brazil showed a compression of approximately 60 basis points in government bond yields in the following three months, paving the way for variable income.

Data from the institution also indicate a rise of 9% for the Ibovespa three months after the election results.

Check out the updated Santander recommended wallet:

CompanytickerWeightTarget price 2023EUpside*
OKVALE310%BRL 9539%
PetrobrasPETR410%BRL 33.108%
EquatorialEQTL38%BRL 30.5025%
MinervaBEEF37%BRL 1938%
Renner storesLREN37%BRL 3427%
courseRAIL37%BRL 3052%
TotvsTOTS37%BRL 3623%
BTG PactualBPAC116%BRL 3740%
assaíASAI36%BRL 2432%
multiplanMULT36%BRL 3233%
VivaraVIVA36%BRL 3329%
Itaú UnibancoITUB45%BRL 3220%
electrobrasELET65%BRL 72.9055%
HyperaHYPE34%BRL 431%
DirectionalDIRR33%BRL 1823%
Bank of BrazilBAAS33%BRL 6461%

*Considers target price and share price on September 15, 2022.

