Eletrobras share appreciates 36% in the year. Is it time to buy?

THE electrobras was privatized in June after years of losing relevance in the sector. The electric energy giant was once again led by Wilson Ferreira Júnior after more than a year away from the position of CEO, and now the company appears to be on the verge of reaching its true potential.

“Fate willed that, once the process that helped found the foundations was over [para a privatização]Wilson Ferreira Jr to return to the position of CEO of the company to help it reach its potential and, thus, unlock what seems to us to be one of the biggest asymmetries between risk and return existing today in the stock market”, evaluates Ilan Arbetman, research analyst at Activate Investments.

The extraordinary shares of Eletrobras accumulated a high of 36.3% until September 15, according to data from TradeMap. After all, it’s time to invest in the company?

Pros and cons

According to the specialist, the company will be able to simplify its corporate structure, reduce costs and expenses, participate in more auctions and adopt a series of changes after its capitalization.

“Although we may have a more favorable wet season and, therefore, lower energy prices in the coming months, the experience of Wilson Ferreira Júnior will be an essential factor for the company to be able to monetize its potential, especially from the [mudança do regime de venda de energia] of its plants”, he explains.

The positive points for the purchase of assets are precisely these:

Downsizing of the corporate structure; Efficiency gain; Capturing opportunities.

The cons are linked to the company’s past, which has compulsory loans and needs to deal with Amazonas Energia’s default. The three main reasons to avoid Eletrobras papers are: