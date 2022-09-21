Eletrobras shares soar after privatization

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The privatization of Eletrobras took place in June this year, after years without relevance in the sector and experts claim that the changes are just beginning. In this way, the electric energy giant was once again commanded by Wilson Ferreira Júnior, after more than a year away from the position of CEO.

It is worth noting that, according to Ilan Abetman, the company was already losing relevance in the sector, year after year, even though there were good management guidelines adopted since 2016.

Eletrobras profit

Firstly, Eletrobras had a net profit of R$ 1.4 billion in the second quarter of this year, that is, a volume 45% lower in the annual comparison.

Thus, after falling 2% in 2021, the company’s common shares (ELET3) are up 36.3% until September 15. This information comes from TradeMap, an independent financial market hub.

“Fate wanted that, after the process that helped to lay the foundations (for the sale of the group) ended, Wilson Ferreira Jr returned to the position of CEO of the company to help it reach its potential and, thus, unlock what seems to us one of the biggest asymmetries between risk and return existing today in the stock market”, said Abetman.

Advantages and disadvantages

According to the specialist, the company can simplify its corporate structure, reduce costs and expenses, participate in more auctions and adhere to a series of changes after its capitalization. So, check out the pros and cons of this situation.

Benefits

Review of the corporate structure aiming at a rearrangement of this item, which would simplify processes, in addition to facilitating the understanding of the market and eliminating unnecessary costs.

Improved efficiency to choose suppliers, customers and, little by little, practice market prices. In addition, it will be possible to increase revenue and reduce operating expenses.

Capturing opportunities with the objective of making the company effective in the energy trading segment. This situation brings positive perspectives for new businesses, for which the experience of the current president is very important.

Disadvantages

Risks related to lawsuits and debts need to be considered, taking into account that the issue involves the payment of compulsory loans and the default of Amazonas Energia. This is because the company owes approximately R$ 7 billion to Eletrobras, of which only 60% is provisioned.

Participation in large plants such as the shares held in Jirau, Belo Monte and Santo Antônio can be seen as an impediment to the group’s growth. This is because it is more difficult to manage these enterprises.

Hydrological risk can be a disadvantage, since with the decoupling of the plants, the company will have to protect its portfolio even more in case of negative events. In order to avoid events such as 2014 and 2021, for example.

