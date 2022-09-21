Eliezer becomes a joke on the web after reaction to the announcement of his son with Viih

Former participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Eliezer Neto, 31, became one of the topics of the day with the announcement of his son with the digital influencer Viih Tube and also for the reaction in the video in which he tells fans of the novelty in your life.

The businessman became a meme on social media for his blazé face, that is, indifferent, while Viih Tube told the new news in life with a smile from ear to ear.

On social media, the term “Eliezer’s reaction” quickly gained the most commented subjects with clippings of the ex-brother’s facial expressions in the video next to Viih Tube.

Check out the repercussion of Eliezer’s reaction on the internet:

simply no reaction with Eliezer’s pregnant hiv tube — Donna (@llarinhax) September 20, 2022

I ran to tell my boy the gossip that viih tubes and connections got pregnant with eliezer

his reaction:

oh my god damn it!!!! — liz inacia lula da silva ? (@legalizandra) September 20, 2022

“We are very happy”

This morning, Viih Tube, 22, announced on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, ex-BBB star Eliezer, 32.

The couple took up dating in August of this year, but had been in a “no labels” relationship since June.

“It’s very good news, news that changes everything forever. Tell me now, go ahead”, began Eliezer in the video.

“Guys, I’m pregnant. We’re pregnant,” said the digital influencer.

Viih said he waited to tell the news to fans because he was anemic and waiting for an “ok” from his doctor. The two also revealed how it was the moment of the discovery of the pregnancy.

“We were doing things and every time we did things, she felt pain. Then I told her: ‘I think you’d better schedule a gynecologist to see what’s happening’. The gynecologist did the transvaginal procedure, I was inside home, and said, ‘Either you’re pregnant, or you have a cyst.’ It was either pregnancy or something more serious,” Eli said. “It was already at night, she had bought the pregnancy tests from the pharmacy and wanted to sleep without taking them. Do it the other day in the morning. I said: ‘Of course not, do it all at once’. I would never be able to wait until the next day,” he added.