Eliezer Thrills Viih Tube With Surprise Testimonial After Pregnancy Announcement | TV & Famous

“Surprise! I made a point of recording this video to say how much I love us. I love the three of us. We are three now! How passionate and happy I am to be living it all with you. I remember her asking me what I was feeling and I’m feeling peace in my heart”, Eli was touched.
“I believe in God a lot and I can see a purpose of God in all of this. Because if it wasn’t for the show, we would never know each other and we would never be together. You know that besides a father, besides a boyfriend. you have a friend, a partner and a guy who will be by your side for everything. I love you so much”, he declared.
Viih Tube and Eliezer announce pregnancy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Even Manoel got emotional 😍
Eli’s message was so cute that even Manoel Soares got emotional. After finishing the video display, the presenter was drying her tears and commented that he remembered the day he took his children’s exams. The emotion was so much, he couldn’t even complete the sentence! Cute!
At the meeting, Viih said he has been taking birth control since he was 15 and I had no idea that I would be pregnant now. Even so, she reinforced that it was always a mother’s dream and that her record has already dropped.
Viih Tube gets emotional when talking about pregnancy
“I was feeling really weird cramps after having sex with Eli. I went to the gynecologist, she did a transvaginal and said I could be pregnant. I’ve been taking birth control since I was 15 years old. I got home with Eli, I told him everything. I did it and in 3 seconds it was already positive.”