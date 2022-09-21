Embraer’s new bet: XMobots drones

Embraer has just announced that it is investing in the largest drone company in Latin America — a move that is part of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s strategy to expand its product portfolio beyond traditional aviation.

The investment in XMobots was made by Embraer-X, the company’s innovation arm. The amount of the contribution was not revealed, but Embraer said it will have a minority stake in the business.

Embraer’s move is yet another initiative by the company to expand its product portfolio, in line with the creation of Eve, the ‘flying car’ company founded in 2020 and listed in the United States through the merger with a SPAC.

Embraer’s conversations with XMobots began in January, according to sources heard by the Brazil Journal.

At the time, XMobots was looking for more capital to accelerate its growth, as its last round had been made in 2019: a Series A of BRL 30 million led by the Aerotec fund and with the participation of Confrapar.

Despite the startup having met with several venture capital funds, the scenario changed with the arrival of Embraer-X. The idea that seduced the controllers, among them the CEO Giovani Amianti, was the international presence of Embraer and the credibility that the company has in the market.

Founded in 2007, XMobots has 200 employees, 60 of whom are engineers focused on research and development.

In addition to drones, which focus on agribusiness and security areas (for mapping borders, for example), the startup also manufactures related technologies, such as sensors and data analysis software based on artificial intelligence.

In conversations with Embraer, XMobots said it plans to double in size by 2022 and repeat the dose next year.

“As these high-growth companies demand a lot of capital throughout their lives, they will soon need new investments and Embraer can keep up with these new rounds,” says a source.

The announcement made Embraer shares open higher. In the early afternoon, the shares rose 2% on a day when the Ibovespa is practically on one side.

Bradesco BBI advised XMobot.

Embraer had no financial advisor.

André Jankavski