Endometriosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Know the Symptoms

Diagnosed a year ago with endometriosisactress Larissa Manoela, 21, regretted on social media this Tuesday, 20, having discovered that she also has the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

“It’s not easy to be a woman. The positive diagnosis scares me and I confess to be destabilizing. But I’m sure I’ll find the best treatment for both diseases”, said the actress.

Both endometriosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome are common problems among Brazilian women.

It is estimated that around 2 million people are diagnosed with PCOS in the country, and around 7 million women (10 to 15% of those of childbearing age) live with endometriosis, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Endometriosis. . Both diseases can impact fertility.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis occurs when cells from the endometrium – the tissue that lines the uterus – that should be expelled during menstruation move in the opposite direction and fall into the ovaries or abdominal cavity, causing endometrial tissue to grow outside the uterus.

Pelvic and transvaginal ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging are the main imaging methods for detecting endometriosis.

Patients report severe cramping, intestinal changes during menstruation, pain during intercourse, and problems getting pregnant. In addition to physical pain, there is also the emotional factor, because women often do not have their symptoms recognized by doctors or partners.

Treatment for endometriosis can be clinical, to relieve pain symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life. Medications to block ovulation may also be indicated. The problem usually resolves spontaneously with menopause.

Surgeries are an alternative when clinical treatment is ineffective or in specific situations, such as major injuries. The surgical procedure was the option for singer Anitta in July this year.

What is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder in which small pouches, cysts, form inside the ovaries, which, positioned one on each side of the uterus, are the organs responsible for producing female sex hormones. The condition, considered chronic, can cause symptoms such as irregular menstruation and acne to obesity and infertility.

As with endometriosis, the cause of this syndrome is not entirely known to medicine. But experts report that most patients have hormonal problems, such as excess production of insulin by the pancreas and production of male hormones due to problems in the adrenal glands, pituitary and hypothalamus.

Here are some of the symptoms that can indicate PCOS:

– Irregular menstrual cycles, with spaced periods, absence of them or very heavy flow;

– Severe cases of acne, as the sebaceous glands produce more oil;

– Increase in hair in areas of the body such as the face, breasts and abdomen (hirsutism);

– Tables of infertility;

– Possible tendency to weight gain;

– Loss of hair;

– Depression.

To diagnose this syndrome, gynecologists evaluate reported symptoms and results of blood tests that measure hormones and imaging, such as transvaginal ultrasound.

Treatment seeks to alleviate symptoms and can be carried out with the control of hormones and medications that help regulate menstruation, sebum production by the sebaceous glands and hair growth. Exercising and maintaining a good diet help.

Treatment for infertility or preventing diabetes and high cholesterol can also be done, if these are part of the clinical signs presented.