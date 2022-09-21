English tourist guarantees that he saw the image of Isabel II on a cloud in Portugal (and the photo impresses) – International

It seems absolutely poetic, but an English tourist on vacation in Portugal captured this Sunday, September 18, the photograph of a cloud that, according to what he said, formed a profile image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a tiara on her head. The image is indeed impressive and has already become seen in England.

The author of the photograph is called Ian Mclaren and, at the time, was traveling to the north of Portugal. Upon seeing and photographing the cloud, the man said that it “traveling in the right direction”, as it was heading towards the UK. The man wished that the cloud would arrive “in time for the funeral”.

Queen Cloud credits: Ian McLaren ” data-title=”Queen Cloud – English tourist guarantees that he saw the image of Isabel II on a cloud in Portugal (and the photo impresses) – MAGG”> credits: Ian McLaren

Also last Sunday night, in the United Kingdom, the Knoll Residents Association in Orpington, southeast London, met to honor the monarch, creating a drawing of the queen made with 250 candles.

To form the massive outline, each of the residents placed a lit candle on the floor, thus creating an illuminated profile, similar to the classic silhouette of the queen’s seal.

Because nature also does its thing, on the rainy day of the queen’s death, minutes before the announcement, the rain stopped and two rainbows appeared in the sky facing the Palace of Buckingham. They disappear shortly after the flag is at half-mast.

The monarch’s funeral takes place this Monday, September 19, at the abbey of Westminster in London. The 19th of September will be considered a national holiday by the British.