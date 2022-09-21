ES confirms 13 new cases in four days

Photo: Archive / Agência Brasil





Espírito Santo confirmed 13 more cases of monkeypox. According to the Bulletin Monkeypox released on Tuesday (20) by the State Department of Health (Sesa), the number of positive cases in the municipalities of Espírito Santo jumped to 62. Until last Friday (16), 49 cases had been recorded.

Also according to the Sesa bulletin, 480 notifications have already been made and, of this total, 170 are still under investigation. So far, 248 have been discarded.

See the profile of infected people

Of the confirmed cases, most are men. In all, there are 52 male patients and ten female patients.

Young people are the majority of positive cases. Among people aged 20 to 29 years, 23 cases have already been recorded. Of people aged 30 to 39, 24 cases have been confirmed. Five people aged between 40 and 49 also tested positive.

One child aged 0 to 4 years, two aged 5 to 9 years, three adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, three people aged 50 to 59 years and one aged over 60 years were also diagnosed with the disease.

Most cases were registered in Vitória (16). Vila Velha (14), Serra (11), Guarapari (06), Cariacica (06), Linhares (03), Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (02), Aracruz (01) is next in the list of municipalities with a record of monkeypox. , Itapemirim (01), Pedro Canário (01) and Viana (01).

The symptoms reported by patients, according to Sesa, were:

– Rash;

– Headache (headache);

– sudden fever;

– Asthenia (weakness);

– Muscle pain;

– Back pain;

– Sore throat;

– Arthralgia (joint pain)

– Adenomegaly (enlarged lymph nodes in the neck).

Guidelines for suspected cases of monkeypox

Currently, following technical determinations from the Ministry of Health, those who present symptoms such as rash, headache, fever, weakness, back pain, sore throat and enlarged neck lymph nodes are considered suspicious cases.

In addition, people with the following conditions should also be aware:

1) history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s) in the last 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms;

two) have an epidemiological link with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms;

3) history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms;

4) have an epidemiological link with people with a history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

If these symptoms appear and when they fit into the bonds defined by the federal agency, the person should look for a Basic Health Unit closer to their residence for care, notification and investigation of the case.