Ethanol drops in 16 states, according to ANP survey

The most recent survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows that the price of ethanol dropped in 16 Brazilian states. The average retreat was 2.83% in the week compared to the previous balance. In 9 states and the Federal District, it was seen that fuel became more expensive.

There was no survey in Amapá, however. The results of the ANP survey, the average price of ethanol fell from R$ 3,530 to R$ 3,430 per liter. The state of Maranhão had the biggest drop in prices in relation to the previous report. The fuel showed a drop of 29.63% and was found at an average price of R$ 3,230.

Ethanol drop in 16 states

In the month, the ethanol accumulates a fall of 15.31%, according to the agency’s data. The latest survey shows that Sergipe had the most considerable drop of the month, as it pointed to 33.67%. In the weekly comparison, Maranhão was the state with the biggest drop. The decline of 29.63% lowered the liter of fuel to R$ 3,230.

On the other hand, Mato Grosso had the biggest advance in prices in the week, 43.91%. The liter was found for R$ 4,490. São Paulo registered increase in the bombs. The state, the main producer of the fuel, had an average price of R$ 4.610 per litre. The increase for the week was 38.02%.

Despite Maranhão having registered the biggest drop in the week, ethanol is cheaper in Mato Grosso. The minimum price was R$ 2.61. The state average is R$ 2.99. At the other extreme, the highest value per liter was found at a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul. The liter is costing R$ 6.99 at the point researched by the ANP.

With the differences found from one gas station to another, the tip for drivers is always to research where the fuel it is cheaper, as prices vary from one establishment to another in the same city.