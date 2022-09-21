Ethereum clone collapses and leaves Brazilians with “worthless” cryptos in hand

In addition to the Ethereum Merge update, cryptocurrency investors have been eyeing a new cryptocurrency that emerged from the same event in recent days: Ethereum PoW (ETHW), launched by miners dissatisfied with being left out in the move that almost zeroed the energy consumption of the main commercial use blockchain.

The ETHW token came to life in the early hours of Friday (16) and, as promised by the creators, began to be distributed for free to those who already had ETH in their wallets up to 24 hours before, in a one-to-one ratio. The process, known in the crypto world as an airdrop, became an easy profit chance for those who were already betting on “official” Ethereum. However, in just three days, the party seems to be over before Brazilians have even had a chance to attend.

In three days, the new cryptocurrency has plummeted more than 80%, from around $60 to under $6, amid a massive sell-off of the asset. Meanwhile, Brazilian investors are less and less likely to liquidate their assets.

This is because, until now, some of the few exchanges that have been trading ETHW since the early hours are OKX and MEXD, which accept reais, but are little known, in addition to Poloniex, which has no presence in Brazil. Brazilian brokerages have not yet officially announced support for the new cryptocurrency.

Binance, the largest global exchange by traded volume and which holds the largest market share in Brazil, just this Tuesday (20) finalized the distribution of crypto to customers who had an Ethereum balance on the platform. The company, however, still does not have a date for the start of negotiations.

Even if ETHW trades were released immediately, Brazilian clients would only have a chance to make a small fraction of the profit they would have had access to last week, and even less when compared to the value of ETH, which remains much more valuable than the clone – at 14:00 today, its price is 226 higher.

In July of this year, the most recent month of crypto purchase statements calculated by the Federal Revenue, Brazilians purchased an average of BRL 418.90 in ETH. Keeping this number, each user would be entitled today to, also on average, only BRL 1.85 in the ETHW cryptocurrency.

Technical problems

Projects that distribute crypto for free often go through turmoil at first to try to absorb the selling pressure, but the sell-off of Ethereum PoW would also be a symptom of the lack of belief in the future of the new blockchain.

“What we will have after the fork (network bifurcation) is a phantom ecosystem, with the existence of only one currency and with the [aplicativos] Broken DeFi, as they will not be able to function without stablecoins, tokens, NFTs“, warned blockchain expert engineer Edilson Osório more than a month ago.

“It is very difficult for this currency to have a very long survival, due to the lack of the ecosystem where it will be used. Use cases will migrate along with Ethereum.”

The negative predictions have been confirmed so far, with Ethereum PoW experiencing technical problems from its first hours of life. At first, users reported problems adding the new network to a wallet like MetaMask. Later, CoinDesk verified the users’ claims and attested that the cryptocurrency’s servers were inaccessible.

Blockchain has also been the target of a “replay attack”, a type of indirect hack that exploits a bug in applications that are incompatible with the new network, and that end up mirroring transactions carried out on another chain. In this case, hackers transferred 200 ETH on Ethereum and as a consequence got 200 ETHW automatically on the Ethereum PoW network. At the time of the transfer, the tokens obtained were worth $1.6 million.

Does Ethereum’s fall have to do with the clone?

Ethereum PoW’s losses are expressive, but the official version was not immune to the volatility of the last few days either. Since Thursday (15), when it passed through the Merge, Ethereum has retreated by about 16%. However, for Estevão Rizzo, executive of the Brazilian startup Nftfy, there is no reason to believe that the clone’s performance has any influence on the original version.

“On Web3, pretty much everything is open source. Bitcoin itself has several copies, and Ethereum has another fork, which is Ethereum Classic. None of them influenced the mainnet,” Rizzo tells Cripto+ (watch the full story in the player above).

“In the case of Classic, there was even a reason [para influenciar]. There was a philosophical discussion around the network, because there was a fraud and it was decided that the money [roubado] would be returned, and the Classic class did not accept to move the net. In this fork now there is no philosophical motive.”

Given this, the ETH price drop, in the opinion of the expert, has more to do with the macroeconomic scenario than with the copy. According to the Nftfy representative, despite the ecosystem as a whole going through difficulties, the long-term focus remains unwavering.

“On Nftfy [a queda do ETH] changed zero, we continue programming and building, and having more time and head to deal with research because there is no distraction from the crazy market movement”, he explains.

