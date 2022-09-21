‘Everyone was on top and it collapsed’, says survivor of accident in Itapecerica da Serra that left 9 dead | Sao Paulo

Share on WhatsApp

Alexandre works in the company’s painting area. According to him, there was a lecture in the auditorium at the time of the collapse. “I just saw it falling. I got stuck and they helped me out.”

“It’s an auditorium. As if it were a movie theater”, he said when explaining how was the place where the meeting took place.

Alexandre was rescued by an ambulance to a hospital, but returned to the company on Tuesday afternoon, barefoot and limping.

Among the nine dead are four women and five men. Another 31 people were injured, according to the fire department.

Of the 31 injured, 3 had minor injuries and 28 were taken to hospitals in the region.

According to firefighter major Luciana Soares, about 64 workers were at a meeting in the auditorium of a company shed when the slab collapsed. The area has 10 thousand square meters. O g1 tried to contact the company, but received no response until the last update of this report.

More than 15 vehicles were called to the scene around 9 am, in addition to rescue units from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and teams from the Civil Defense of Itapecerica da Serra and Taboão da Serra. At around 4 pm, firefighters reported that the search was over.

Politicians were on the spot

State deputy candidate Jones Donizette (Solidarity) and federal deputy candidate Ely Santos (Republicans) were visiting the company at the time of the collapse and were injured.

In a statement, Jones’ office said that he and Ely were invited to visit the company, and when they were saying goodbye to the workers, part of the concrete structure broke and the candidates were trapped in the rubble.

“The two were rescued alive. Four members of his team were also among the rubble. They have already been rescued and taken to the hospital. Jones Donizette deeply regrets and sympathizes with the families victims of this disaster, and asks for prayers for the victims hospitalized have a speedy recovery”, says the note.

The Municipality of Itapecerica da Serra informed, in a note, that Mayor Francisco Nakano, a first-aid doctor, is helping with first aid and has decreed three days of mourning.

With regard to the property, due to its size and because it is located in an Area of ​​Protection and Recovery for Water Sources, the city government informed that the regularization is subject to licensing with the State Environmental Agency (Cetesb), thus preceding the municipal license.

“According to the Municipal Planning and Environment Department, the project previously approved by Cetesb was irregularly altered, and its regularization with public bodies was in progress”, says the note.

