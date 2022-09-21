Evil Empire: May the monarchy die together with Elizabeth

THE The death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, generated a wave of global fascination and spawned thousands of clickbait news stories about her funeral details. Americans, who centuries ago rejected the monarchy, are remarkably obsessed with the ritualistic, embroiled in a bizarre mourning for the death of a fabulously wealthy elderly woman, born into privilege, who died of natural causes in her 96th birthday on the other side of the ocean.

Perhaps this is due to popular and long-running TV series about British royalty such as “The Crown”have convinced us that we know the intimate details of royals – and worse, have led us to believe that we should call a family that is a symbolic marker of past imperial grandeur.

But for those descended from those who were the targets of British imperialist conquest, the queen, her ancestors and her descendants represent the supreme empire of evil.

India, my home country, celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence of British rule this year. My parents were born before independence, in a nation still led by the British. I grew up hearing stories about my grandfather’s absences from his home when he went underground, when he was wanted for seditious activity against the British. After independence in 1947, he was honored as a “freedom fighter” against the monarchy.

Despite the popularity and critical acclaim from the series The Crown and other movies and shows like that, I became more connected to the new “Ms. Marvel” for the simple reason that it addresses the horrors of partition from India and Pakistan, a legacy of the little-known evil empire (in the US).

As the Pakistani writer Minna Jaffery-Lindemulder explains in an article for the New Lines, “the British altered the borders of India and Pakistan at the last minute in 1947, before declaring the independence of the two nations, leaving the former subjects of the crown confused about where to migrate to ensure their safety”. As a result of this measure, 15 million people felt forced to move from one point in South Asia to anotherin a mass exodus that had an estimated death toll ranging from half a million to 2 million people.

Today, those contested borderscallous and recklessly plotted in 1947 by British officials in the service of the crown, remain a source of latent tensions between India and Pakistan, which occasionally erupt into de facto wars.

This is the legacy of the British monarchy. The United Kingdom enjoys a hideous distinction in the Guinness Book of Recordsas it is the country from which “the largest number of countries [62] gained independence”.

It could be argued that Elizabeth, who received the throne and her title in 1952, did not lead an empire of aggressive conquest and instead presided over an institution that, under her leadership, had become largely symbolic and ceremonial in nature. And indeed, many do just that, referring to it, for example, as a “example of moral decency”.

Rahul Mahajan, author of Full Spectrum Dominance and The New Crusadehas a different opinion. He refers to Elizabeth in an interview as “a morally banal person with a job that involved doing extremely banal things”.

Mahajan explains, saying that he was “a highly privileged person, who, without having to do anything, has had the opportunity to influence, to some degree, world events, and who has never done anything particularly remarkable, innovative or insightful.”

Although most of Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne were spent largely overseeing an ostensible collapse of the British Empire into a world less tolerant of occupation, enslavement and imperial plunder, a few months after she was crowned Queen, the Britishviolently suppressed the Mau Mau Uprising in Kenya. according to a reportage of The New York Times on how citizens of African nations today have little sympathy for the monarch’s death, the crackdown on the rebellion “led to the establishment of a vast system of detention camps and the torture, rape, castration and murder of tens of thousands of people.”

Even though Elizabeth was not responsible for directing these horrors, they were carried out in her name. Over the seven decades she has wielded symbolic power, she has never apologized for what was done during her rule in Kenya — or even for what was done on behalf of her family in dozens of other Global South nations.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the black and brown peoples of the world have expressed open revulsion at the collective flattery of such a terrible legacy.

the nigerian teacher Uju Anya, from Carnegie Mellon University, is being sharply criticized for its outspoken repudiation of Elizabeth, after having posted on her Twitter that she heard “that the chief monarch of a genocidal empire of thieves and rapists is finally dying. May her pain be unbearable.”

Kehinde Andrewsprofessor of black studies at Birmingham City University, wrote in Political who cannot sympathize with the desire of his British colleagues to mourn the death of Elizabeth, a woman he considered “the number one symbol of white supremacy” and a “manifestation of the institutional racism we have to face on a daily basis”.

Elizabeth could look like a benign, smiling elder who maintained the propriety expected of a royal leader. But she worked hard to preserve an institution that should have died long ago. She received the throne after her uncle, the Duke of Windsor, to have abdicated to marry a twice-divorced American woman. Both marriage to a divorcee and the fact that the couple is Nazi sympathizer marked a royal low point.

“With this kind of clowning around, the monarchy was actually in a good position to disappear,” says Mahajan. But it was Elizabeth who “regained the monarchy’s popularity.”

More than that, Elizabeth has quietly preserved the family fortune that she and her descendants have benefited from in a post-colonial world. “One thing she could, and certainly should have, done and said something about the huge real estate,” says Mahajan. Analysts can only estimate the wealth of the royal family (Forbes estimates the amount at $28 billion), assets that include jewelry stolen from former coloniesexpensive art and real estate across Britain.

The new British king, Charles III, now inherits the fruits of the evil empire. According to Mahajan, Charles “apparently is very keen on taking his fortune and investing it to make himself as rich as possible.” According to The New York Times“As a prince, Charles used tax breaks, offshore accounts and shrewd real estate investments to turn a lethargic estate into a billion-dollar business.”

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found in 2017 that both Elizabeth how much Charles were mentioned in the leaks of the “Paradise Papers”, which indicates that they hid their money in tax havens to avoid paying taxes.

Plundering taxpayers and living off stolen wealth – the modus operandi monarchy seems to be central to Elizabeth’s legacy, which she now passes on to her son (who also will not pay any tax about the inheritance of the wealth she left).

The British monarchy, according to Mahajan, “overall represents a royal concession to the idea that some people are simply born better and more important than you, and that you should look upon them accordingly.”

He adds: “This is a good time for the popularity of this institution to disappear”.