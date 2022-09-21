Exclusive: Mauro Cezar reveals Flamengo’s plans for the construction of a new stadium

After talking to President Rodolfo Landim and some sources from Rubro-Negro, the journalist revealed the project during the program ‘Bate-Pronto’

Mauro Cezar Pereira analyzing the possibility of Flamengo building its own stadium in Rio de Janeiro



Mauro Cezar Pereiracommentator of Young Pan Grouprevealed this Tuesday, 20, during the program “Bate-Ready”the project of Flamengo for the construction of their own stadium. After talking to the president Rodolfo Landim and some sources from Rubro-Negro, the journalist said that the idea of ​​the Flamengo board is to buy a plot of land located in the Gasómetro region, in the center of Rio de Janeirowhich belongs to a pension fund and is managed by Federal Savings Bank. The process, however, is complex, since the negotiation involves several procedures, including environmental issues. According to a member of the Flamengo leadership, the intention is also to acquire partnerships to build the arena and not indebted the club, in a partnership similar to the one made between WTower it’s the palm trees for the construction of Allianz Parque. The idea still has the backing of Eduardo Paes (PSD)current mayor of Rio, which seeks to revitalize the region.

