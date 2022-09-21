Executive Europe! Flights to Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, London and other cities from R$7,862!

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Executive Europe! Flights to Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, London and other cities from R$7,862! 1 Views

Do you want to travel to Europe with all the comfort of business class? We found airline tickets for TAP, Azul, Latam and other companies from R$ 7,862 round trip, taxes included. The lowest prices are for tickets to Barcelona, ​​, but there are options to Lisbon, Milan, Rome, London, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris or Madrid from several Brazilian cities. Check at the end of the post.

Business travel is more than just a bigger, more comfortable seat. At the airport there are special lines, free checked baggage for 2 or 3 bags, a VIP lounge with unlimited food and drink and priority boarding. On board, in addition to privacy, there is dinner with a printed menu and main course options, high quality drinks, necessaire and at bedtime the armchairs become beds! See what it’s like to fly in Azul’s business class.

When selecting flights, use the “cheapest” filter if the lowest price does not appear right away. And stay tuned, as some options with good prices may have a long connection or airport change in São Paulo.

Loading...

– The price list is constantly being updated, but prices may change as tickets/packages are sold.

– Melhores Destinos is a journalistic site, which only publishes promotions, it does not sell any product or service. You must buy from the company of your choice, always observing the rules of each ticket, package or service.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

German technology converts diesel truck into electric – 09/20/2022 – Market

A 390-kilogram metal hub packed with connectors can convert a diesel truck into an electric …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved