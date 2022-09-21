Executive Europe! Flights to Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, London and other cities from R$7,862!

Do you want to travel to Europe with all the comfort of business class? We found airline tickets for TAP, Azul, Latam and other companies from R$ 7,862 round trip, taxes included. The lowest prices are for tickets to Barcelona, ​​, but there are options to Lisbon, Milan, Rome, London, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris or Madrid from several Brazilian cities. Check at the end of the post.

Business travel is more than just a bigger, more comfortable seat. At the airport there are special lines, free checked baggage for 2 or 3 bags, a VIP lounge with unlimited food and drink and priority boarding. On board, in addition to privacy, there is dinner with a printed menu and main course options, high quality drinks, necessaire and at bedtime the armchairs become beds! See what it’s like to fly in Azul’s business class.

When selecting flights, use the “cheapest” filter if the lowest price does not appear right away. And stay tuned, as some options with good prices may have a long connection or airport change in São Paulo.