Fall and fainting, arrests, Beckham in line and the presence of great-grandchildren George and Charlotte: how was the farewell of Queen Elizabeth II | World

Among so many ceremonies, protocols and processions, around 400,000 people, including more than a hundred heads of state and royals from around the world, visited the place where the coffin was exposed – even the queen’s animals were present.

During the formalities, some unforeseen events happened, such as when a guard fell and a policeman fainted or, at another time, when a protester had to be removed from the procession. Below, remember some moments of Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell.

Presence of ponies and dogs

Some of the queen’s animals were taken to the funeral ceremony. Emma, ​​a black pony, watched the procession pass on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen’s two corgi dogs, Sandy and Muick, were at the castle waiting for the coffin. Kept on a leash by palace officials, the dogs waited patiently.

Emma, ​​Elizabeth II's pony, near the Queen's funeral procession on September 19, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

Loyal to the end: Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs await her coffin to arrive in Windsor

A man guarding the coffin fell and had to be rescued. At first glance, the incident appeared to be a fainting spell, but details of what occurred were not released. The live stream image showed the guards were in the exchange procedure when one of them began to stagger. He lost his balance and managed to get back into position, but then he fell facedown on the floor.

Guard drops during Queen Elizabeth II’s wake

The other day, an unnamed police officer collapsed on the streets of London during part of the ceremony that carried the queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey. Footage shows the officer being carried on a stretcher by members of the Royal Navy.

Police officer being carried after collapsing on the streets of London — Photo: John Sibley/REUTERS

Policeman lying on the streets of London after fainting – Photo: John Sibley/REUTERS

London’s ambulance service said it had treated 710 people who had waited in line to see the coffin.

The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were among the few children seen at the ceremonies. George, who is 9, and Charlotte, 7, are great-grandchildren of Elizabeth II.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from a car window — Photo: Rob Pinney via Reuters

Prince George, son of William and Kate, arrives at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. — Photo: Reuters

Kate Middleton alongside Meghan Markle and Princes George and Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral on September 19, 2022. — Photo: Reuters

At one point, Charlotte was seen apparently crying during the funeral.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George alongside British Queen Camilla and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a funeral – Photo: Phil Rarris/Pool via Reuters

96 cannon shots were fired to honor the Queen’s 96th birthday. Also for the same reason, the bells tolled 96 times in churches and cathedrals.

Gunfire honors Queen Elizabeth II

Police in Scotland said they had arrested three people for causing disturbances during the procession of the Queen’s body.

A 22-year-old man was pulled out of the crowd in Edinburgh during the coffin funeral procession. The procession was silent, with only the sound of bagpipes, until the man shouted, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man.” Other viewers responded with, “God save the King”, before the man was taken away.

Protester is forcibly removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Scotland

Two other people were also arrested: a 22-year-old woman who had a poster against the monarchy and a 74-year-old man detained for having “violated the peace”.

At Westminster Hall in London, where the body was exposed for visitors, children of Elizabeth II held a vigil. King Charles III and his brothers Andrew, Edward and Anna stood around the coffin in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes. The ceremony lasted about 15 minutes.

The princes’ vigil is a tradition that began in 1936, when George V’s four sons stood guard around his coffin.

King Charles III and his brothers hold vigil near the queen’s coffin

lead coated coffin

The coffin, made 30 years ago, was made of English oak and lined with lead.

The method used to produce the coffin is known as “lead shell and box”. In it, a simple inner coffin is made of wood, covered with lead, and then placed inside an outer coffin. With this, it is possible to stop the entry of oxygen and moisture inside the coffin, creating an airtight environment, which in turn prevents bacteria, fungi and viruses from proliferating.

Coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth II on a table in Saint Giles Cathedral — Photo: Aaron Chown/AP Reproduction

Former player David Beckham faced the long line to see the queen’s coffin. According to British media, the English football star and husband of ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said he had been waiting for 12 hours (and still wasn’t close to arriving). Earlier, the British government had said that no official or celebrity was allowed to “cut through” the long line.

Former player David Beckham queues to see Queen Elizabeth II

Heathrow Airport announced the suspension of all flights for 15 minutes before the two-minute national silence during the funeral. Flights that would have passed over official events, such as the royal family’s private service, were diverted to minimize noise.

Passenger queue at London's Heathrow Airport — Photo: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

The carriage that transported the coffin was the same used for the funeral of Elizabeth II’s parents (Geroge VI, who died in February 1952, Elizabeth I, who died in 2002).

Carriage that transported the coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth during final inspections — Photo: Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS