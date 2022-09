Fred Sargeant, a 74-year-old gay rights pioneer, co-founder of the first gay pride march in New York and a participant in the Stonewall Rebellion, a large LGBT rally of 1969, was beaten and robbed by activists. queer and far-left trans at the pride event in Burlington, USA, last Sunday (18). The reason for the attack would be a poster critical of the trans ideology that Sargeant held, with the phrase “Gay, no queer“.

On the same day, in Brighton, England, two far-left protesters who are part of the “Antifa/trans” group against the women’s rights demonstration confronted a man who was holding a baby in his arms, cursing and expelling the two from the event. . One of them said, “Oh, you’re creating a ‘Fascist’ too?”

The word queer, which was historically a slur against gays, has become a term for people who seek to question categorizations, often in an affront to society rather than inclusive way. What many call “gender ideology” can be translated to “theory of queer” when it comes to the LGBT issue and different aspects of feminism on gender issues. Some people who say they queer consider themselves part of the transgender, others do not.

Reporter Andy Ngô, who for years has covered the violent wing of the extreme left that calls itself “antifa” (which contains the false characterization of all opposition to it as “fascist”), has shown that these people seem to occur with more frequently in this political group than in others. Analysis has shown that there is a “social contagion” of LGBT identities within the far left. The American organization for the defense of freedom of expression FIRE has shown that, among the most convinced progressives who are in universities, the rate of alleged LGBT can reach 49%. This is well above the group’s naturally occurring 5% in the general population, an estimate suggested by researchers in 2016. Coincidentally or not, 5% is the exact proportion of conservative college students who identify as LGBT in the same FIRE survey.