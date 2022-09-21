Fast food chain threatens to go to court after Mbappé’s new controversy in the French national team: ‘We pay for something’

vice president of KFC France, Alain Beral said the company could go to court after striker Kylian Mbappé’s refusal to participate in France national team sponsorship commitments

The food company’s senior French operations executive KFC said that the fast food chain can take legal measures for the striker Kylian Mbappé’s refusal to participate in French national team sponsorship commitments.

Alain Beral, vice president of the KFC Francetold the website Sport Business Club who are considering legal actionalthough it did not specify whether this would be against the player or the French Football Federation.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“We pay for something. If necessary, we will claim our rights,” Beral said.

Mbappé declined to participate in a team photo shoot and sponsorship activities scheduled for Tuesday as he did not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, which have contracts with the national team.

“I decided not to participate in the photo shoot following the French federation’s refusal to change the image rights agreement with the players,” Mbappé said in a statement. The federation said it would ‘review the image rights agreement between itself and its called-up players’.

France receives the Austria on Thursday (22), by Uefa Nations Leagueand will return to the field three days later, against the Denmark.