Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa talks about sex: “Only after marriage”

After revealing his love interest in gospel singer Isadora Pompeothe actor Thomas Costa commented on The Farm 14 that, if the two start dating outside of reality, intends to have sex with her only after marriage. The boy talked about it during a conversation with Bia Miranda Tuesday afternoon (20th).

Despite not mentioning the artist’s name in this chat, Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend had already mentioned having a “crush” on the gospel singer in conversation with Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra. At the time, he stated that they never stayed, but he did not hide his interest.

Remember the moment when Thomaz Costa spoke about Isadora Pompeo:

“Only after the wedding”, says Thomaz Costa

In the conversation with Bia, the famous man was very sincere about his feelings. “Only after marriage. It’s something I really want to live with. Much. There are people who say ‘oh and get married and sex is not legal?’ Do you marry the person for sex? It’s already totally wrong, it started wrong.”said the pawn.

Then, Thomaz answered a curiosity of Bia: “She is virgin?”asked the young woman. “She married a virgin last year, so she only dated one person”said the actor, referring to the Pompeo’s lightning marriage with Thiago Maia. The two got married in February and split two months later.

In sequence, the actor declared: “Oh my God, I’m in love”he said, laughing. “But she is very beautiful, Thomas”replied Bia, who came to see a photo that Thomaz took of Isadora to the reality show.

It is worth remembering that, in June of this year, Thomaz Costa decided to abandon content creation on OnlyFansprecisely because he wanted to find the woman of his dreams and start a family.

