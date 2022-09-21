Federer Confirms He Will Play Doubles Only In Laver Cup | sneakers

Roger Federer’s farewell to tennis will only be playing the doubles tournament in the Laver Cup. In a press conference held this Wednesday (21), in London, England, the Swiss tennis player confirmed that he will enter the court next Friday (23) in the British capital, in what could be his last match as a professional, but still no partner defined. The need imposed by the rules to also play the singles competition will not be taken into account in this specific case.

– It’s an ATP event that I don’t want to cause any problems. I know my limitations and that’s why I asked the Borg if it’s okay, if I could only play a double on Friday night. Matteo (Berrettini) will play on Saturday for me. Borg said it’s okay, he talked to John (McEnroe) and the ATP, and they said it’s okay.

The possibility of playing only the doubles tournament was already something that the Swiss press was considering due to Roger Federer’s downtime. The tennis player’s own physical trainer questioned the former world number 1’s participation in the Laver Cup.

When confirming that he will enter the court next Friday, Roger Federer revealed that he is nervous about the moment of a possible departure from the courts after 24 years.

– I’m here to prepare for my last doubles game. I’m nervous because I haven’t played for a long time and I hope to be competitive – said the Swiss.

With the last doubles partner still undefined, Roger Federer revealed that the “eternal rival” Rafael Nadal is his favorite to be by his side at the moment of farewell. The Swiss tennis player said that by repeating what they did at the Prague edition in 2017, they would send a “great message” to sports.

– It could be a unique situation if that happened (playing alongside Rafael Nadal). For everything we fight for, for what we respect. We got along really well, the career we both had… It’s a great message for the sport, not just for tennis. It would be a very special moment.