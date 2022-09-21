Fee for renting shares of FIIs hits 10%; what do deflation and changes in global indices have to do with it?

Fees charged on real estate fund quota rental operations are on the rise this year. In the case of “paper” funds, which invest in fixed income assets linked to the real estate sector and concentrate the highest market rates, the cost can reach 10% per year, according to a survey by Trademap, a platform for information on the financial market. .

But they weren’t the only ones. Some “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate, also made significant progress – in the case of the Malls Brasil Plural mall fund (MALL11), the rental rate variation reached almost 20% this year.

Some factors help to understand the increase. In “paper” FIIs, the impact of deflation registered in the last two months – which boosted the devaluation of quotas – is pointed out by Trademap as a reason for the greater demand for rent and the consequent increase in rates, which rose by up to 15% in 2022

Specialists also point to the rebalancing of some global equity indices, carried out in recent days, as another influence on the quota lending market.

Of the ten funds with the largest stock of leased quotas, six are “paper” – or receivables, as they are also known. This class invests in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

According to a Trademap survey, the “paper” FIIs Maxi Renda (MXRF11), Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) and CSHG Receivables (HGCR11) top the list of the highest rental rates, alongside MALL11. All have a percentage of 10% per year.

Check out the complete list, which provides details on the amount of leased quotas, the financial amount and the rate variation in 2022:

Background ticker Segment Inventory of leased quotas Rented amount (R$) Rent rate per year (%) Rate variation in 2022 (%) Maxi Income MXRF11 Securities and Securities 1,283,482 12,918,993 10 11.84 Valora Hedge VGHF11 Securities and Securities 316,184 3,118,908 10 14.24 Malls Brasil Plural MALL11 mall 11,004 1,187,882 10 19.93 CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 Securities and Securities 6,368 662,151 10 15.35 Actual Asset TG TGAR11 Development 8,216 1,034,633 9.87 19.26 Captaincy Securities II CPTS11 Securities and Securities 118,078 10,644,373 9.66 5.21 EC hectare HCTR11 Securities and Securities 301,811 32,796,452 8.52 -4.43 BTG Pactual Logística BTLG11 Logistics 176,410 18,308,642 7 4.16 REC Receivables Real Estate REC11 Securities and Securities 76,157 7,157,353 5.86 2.79 CSHG Real Estate HGRE11 corporate slabs 4,677 645,900 5.59 9.22

Source: Trademap. The survey is based on the weighted average rates for donors and borrowers, applied on 09/15/22.

In recent years, the profitability of “paper” FIIs followed the rise in prices (measured by the IPCA or IGP-M) and interest rates in the country, causing these funds to accumulate an appreciation of almost 30% in 12 months.

Just as the yields from CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables) purchased by “paper” FIIs are readjusted upwards when indicators point to an increase in prices, they are also revised downwards when the opposite happens – exactly what happened in the last two months.

In August, the IPCA registered a deflation of 0.36%, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In July, the index had already registered a negative result of 0.68%, turning on a yellow light among investors of “paper” funds.

“We can assume that, with the cooling of inflation and the apparent end of the process of increasing interest rates in Brazil, speculators have been betting on the fall in the prices of FIIs of receivables”, says Sergio Castro, CNPI analyst at TradeMap.

Read more:

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

What is the rental of FII quotas and how does it work?

Common in the variable income market, the loan – or rent – ​​of shares or shares of real estate funds is normally used by investors who believe in the devaluation of securities in the future. They are the “sold”, as they are usually identified.

Managed by B3, the operation offers the investor who has the asset in the portfolio the possibility of lending the paper to other investors, by charging a “rental” fee.

The “giver” of shares usually has a long-term strategy, not interested in selling at the moment. The “borrower” sells the borrowed shares to later repurchase them at a lower price. In this case, the gain of the “borrower” is conditioned to the fall in the value of the paper.

Many institutional investors use rental strategies – including some FIIs. Last month, JS Activos Financeiros (JSAF11) – which is a “FoF”, a fund that invests in shares of other FIIs – joined the loan, according to its management report.

“In August, the management team started two new strategies involving the leasing of shares of FIIs, namely: two short operations in real estate funds and a primary offer arbitrage operation, which presents a discount against the secondary market”, says the document. The fund considers that the three operations represent only 2% of shareholders’ equity and aim to gain additional capital.

International index rebalancing may explain the movement

The rebalancing of global indices linked to the FTSE Russell – world leader in the creation and maintenance of indices for the financial market – brought a lot of volatility to the real estate fund segment last Friday (16). The new composition of these indices may also have influenced rates and the stock of leased FII shares.

The theoretical portfolios of the FTSE Russell indices are composed of some Brazilian real estate funds and are replicated by a series of ETFs – Exchange Traded Funds, or index funds – around the world. Every four months, these funds need to make changes to the portfolio to keep up with changes in the benchmark.

“And they are usually large funds, which move gigantic amounts”, explains Vinicius Duarte, sales trader from the XP FIIs table. “Given the volume moving, it is natural that the share of the FIIs included in this index register a strong fall or rise [de acordo com o novo peso da carteira no índice]”, he points out.

In case of an increase in the participation of an asset in the index, the ETF will need to buy more shares to follow the new composition of the indicator. If the holding is reduced, the ETF must sell the difference. The movement is usually marked by strong volatility in markets such as real estate funds.

In an attempt to reassure shareholders and avoid possible scares, some FIIs, such as CSHG Logística (HGLG11), even disclosed a material fact to communicate the possible increase in the volatility of the securities on the day of the rebalancing.

To give you an idea, the EC Hectare (HCTR11) – which is part of the FTSE Russell global index – plummeted at the end of Friday’s session. The fund closed down 6.69%.

Duarte recalls that the proximity of the index rebalancing can also explain the increase in the stock of leased quotas of some FIIs, reflecting the increase in loan rates.

“Some brokers that act as market makers for these ETFs take rent to help build the necessary position of index funds”, he explains. “The move would increase the open stock of leased quotas”, says the analyst.

Duarte considers that the real impact of the rebalancing of global indices on the rental of FII shares can only be confirmed over the next few sessions. Until last Thursday (15), the FII Hectare (HCTR11) had the largest stock of leased FII quotas: 301 thousand shares, equivalent to R$ 32 million.

Rental of shopping FIIs quotas

In a broader scope of the survey of the highest rental rates, two other malls funds appear in the top 20 list, in addition to Malls Brasil Plural ([ativo=MALL]). They are: Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11), rented at 9.21% per year, and HSI Malls (HSML11), with a rate of 6.02% per year.

Following the resumption of “brick” funds, the shopping segment showed the best performance last month, recording an average increase of 13.5% in the period.

“This may indicate that investors are still wary of the sector”, says Castro, from Trademap. “The movement can be explained by the troubled macroeconomic scenario of inflation, still under pressure”, risks the analyst, noting that the worsening of indicators would have direct effects on the purchasing power of the population and negative impacts for the segment.

Despite the presence of the three mall funds in the list of the highest rental rates, Castro recalls that the funds represent a very small position in the total stock of leased quotas.

Does it make sense to get short in FIIs now?

Although he recognizes the most challenging scenario for “paper” FIIs, Duarte, from XP, considers it risky to bet on a fall in this asset class or even in “brick” funds, which are rehearsing a recovery.

In August, Ifix – the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – rose 5.76%, the best monthly result in 2022. On average, “brick” funds rose 11.1%, against a high of 3.10% for funds of paper”.

“We didn’t see any client moving with the rental of ‘paper’ or ‘brick’ FII quotas”, reports Duarte. “In the case of ‘brick’ funds, we see a lot of room for appreciation and the market may turn against those who are betting on the fall”, warns the analyst, who refers to the possibility of the ‘taker’ of the loan having to pay more expensively. to buy back the share he sold, closing the transaction at a loss.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related