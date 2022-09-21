FGTS WITHDRAWAL: Cash releases term for redemption of R$1 thousand until December; check out

Attention workers. O extraordinary loot of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) is still available to millions of workers who have not yet made the rescue. The withdrawal has been open since April this year and will continue until December 15th.

According to official data, a total of 42 million workers are entitled to the benefit. It is worth noting that the withdrawal method is optional. Therefore, those who are already aware of the amounts available, but do not want to redeem them, must request the return of the money until November 10th, or wait for the redemption period to expire to move the fund’s account.

How to check the FGTS withdrawal of up to R$1 thousand

In principle, the worker can consult the payment through the FGTS website, application from the FGTS (available for Android and iOS), or at a Caixa branch.

In addition, after consulting the payment, simply access the application box has, savings account in which the money is deposited, and move the values. Through the application, the worker can enjoy services such as transfer, payment of bills and slips, cell phone recharge, virtual card and even cash withdrawal.

Deadlines to withdraw the R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

It is worth mentioning that those who do not move the amounts within 90 days, counting from the deposit date, will have the money back in the FGTS accounts, in a corrected way. In this case, if the worker forgot the deadline and still wants to withdraw the funds, he must request them from the Caixa.

“Workers who have the funds automatically returned to the FGTS account, due to the non-movement of amounts, and still want the Extraordinary Saque credit, have until 12/15/2022 to make the request through the FGTS App. After the request, the credit will be made to the CAIXA Tem digital account within 15 days.

The Federal Government released more than R$ 30 billion in order to make the withdrawal feasible for about 43.7 million Brazilians entitled to the new modality. In addition, it is important to note that the return of values ​​for those who did not redeem, at least a part, began on the 6th of the last month.

Who is entitled to the extraordinary withdrawal? At first, the new method of withdrawal was only released for workers who have a balance available in their Guarantee Fund. Therefore, the maximum amount to withdraw from the account is R$ 1,000 and the deposit is automatic, in the account of the Caixa Tem application. It is worth mentioning that if the worker does not make the rescue, remembering that it is optional, the FGTS is only released in specific situations and provided for by law. See some of them below: In the first place, dismissal without just cause;

Furthermore, in case of public calamity, as in floods and windstorms;

In the event of the owner’s death. The right is extended to qualified heirs;

In cases of real estate financing by the SFH;

End of the employment relationship by agreement between employer and employee;

In retirement;

In the acquisition of the own house;

For workers aged 70 and over;

Termination due to mutual fault or force majeure;

Termination for bankruptcy of the company;

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

Suspension from temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

Holder or dependent with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Finally, workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness.