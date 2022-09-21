Find out all about this Wednesday’s show

the fans of Armas e Rosas in Curitiba get ready for another incredible experience with the American band. The group arrives in the capital of Paraná this Wednesday (21) for the long-awaited show of the world tour Guns N’ Roses Are F’N’Back!, at the Paulo Leminski Quarry. Therefore, the B band separated all the details of the show. See below.

Photo: Kat Benzova/Disclosure.

In Paraná, the presentation by Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company should attract approximately 25 thousand people. Tickets, still available, start at R$360. They are sold through the Uhuu website.

The show is scheduled to start at 8pm. Fans should pay attention to fundamental details about hits, ticket purchase, PCD, safety, food and usefulness tips.

There will be an area for people with special needs duly signposted, but the customer must identify himself at the time of purchase as a person with special needs.

Paulo Leminski Quarry Map. Photo: Disclosure.

The main tips for anyone going to the show are:

Give preference to public transport. If you choose to use your car, plan ahead;

Avoid riots. Leave at least 4 hours in advance;

Check any roads that will be blocked for the event;

Choose public transport. Check the City Hall website for options and schedules;

Do not accept extortion of any kind (flanelinhas, taxi drivers, street vendors, etc.);

Don’t buy tickets on the street from people you don’t know;

Wear light clothing, a waterproof windbreaker, and stay hydrated.

How to get

The bus lines heading to Pedreira Paulo Leminski are Nilo Peçanha and Interbairros II. João Enéas de Sá, Eugenio Flor and Antônio Krainski streets will be blocked from 8 am. Rua João Gava will be completely blocked as soon as there is a need, and it can happen from 10 am.

The bus lines that pass through the site, as well as the taxi rank, will be diverted to Rua Nilo Peçanha. Therefore, the circulation of any vehicle on Rua João Gava is prohibited until the Paulo Leminski Quarry is completely emptied, except for people with special needs, who will only have access to park their vehicles in previous locations.

Setran will direct traffic on the spot, parking will not be allowed on Rua João Gava, Rua da Pedreira. Taxis and transport apps will not be allowed to enter the lockdown areas.

There will be a departure from the city center, in front of Shopping Curitiba and also from the central hotels of Curitiba. Disembarkation is at Gate 3, inside the access blocked for vehicle traffic.

Some streets around the event venue will be blocked. Give preference to the use of public transport, taxis or vans. In anticipation of heavy traffic, leave the house at least 4 hours in advance.

blocked streets:

Eugênio Flor Street: between Nilo Peçanha and Desembargador José Carlos Ribeiro Ribas streets;

Rua João Gava: between João Enéas de Sá and Nilo Peçanha;

Rua Antônio Krainski: between Nilo Peçanha and Benedito Correia de Freitas;

Rua João Enéas de Sá: between Nilo Peçanha and João Gava.

It will also not be possible to park on Rua João Gava, via da Pedreira.

Residents of the region can access the blocked streets upon presentation of a credential or document proving housing on the perimeter.

prohibited items

Containers, glass cups or any other type of packaging, containing beverages or soft drinks of any nature that, directly or indirectly, may cause injuries; glass, plastic or metal objects such as perfumes and cosmetics;

Toxic substances; medicines without sealed packaging, fireworks and explosions, inflammables in general, firearms or bladed weapons of any kind; batons, truncheons, shock apparatus, gas tubes, spray foam;

Selfie rods or umbrellas of any size; chairs and stools;

Rolled paper, newspapers, magazines, flags and banners with masts;

Motorcycle helmets and similar;

Chains, belts and pendants;

Food or drinks purchased outside the event, unless you present a medical prescription in your name proving the need for special food;

Professional cameras with interchangeable lenses and camcorders;

Clothing and accessories with sharp shapes and parts that can hurt or cause injuries, as well as sharp, pointed objects or that can put the public at risk, or masks that partially or completely cover the face;

Pets of any kind

Firearms

Bottles // Drink Cans //

Any type of glass container

Fireworks

lasers

Go Pro Cameras, iPads, Tablets, Drones and Selfie Sticks.

Posts, Banners, and/or Posters of any type and size.

show structure

The structure will have the grandeur that the attraction deserves: the stage is 24 meters long and over 12 meters high. On the day of the presentation, the show will mobilize several professionals from the stage, sound and lighting, producers, security and cleaning, as well as police, traffic agents, etc.

The structure brought by Guns N’ Roses also has superlative numbers. There are two sound trucks, two light trucks, one with LED equipment and four more trucks with other equipment from the band. The transport of equipment between the stage and trucks will be done with forklifts.

To accommodate Axl Rose and team, 11 dressing rooms and six offices will be allocated. The technical team involves around 50 people, plus approximately 30 members of Guns’ exclusive staff. For the dressing rooms, the production asked for 30 large white bath towels, another 15 black bath towels, 50 black face towels and four super large white bath towels.