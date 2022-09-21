Find out behind the scenes of the dinner for Viola Davis at the home of Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos | Column Fábia Oliveira

Last Sunday night (18), Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos opened the doors of their house to receive, with a special dinner, the American actress Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon. The remarkable occasion also had the presence of other black artists, such as Zezé MottaIza, Seu Jorge, Ícaro Silva, Dandara Mariana, Djamila Ribeiro, Léa Garcia, Flavia Oliveira and others.

To celebrate this moment, the guests made the policy of politeness and took souvenirs for the hostess and for Viola Davis. Among them, the actress Dandara Mariana. Second sources for this columnistwho has friends scattered all over the place, Taís Araújo would have liked the gift, a bracelet, so much that, as soon as he received it, he insisted on putting it immediately on his arm.

Still according to the column friendsonly one person did not take anything, neither for the owner of the house nor for the special guest: the singer Iza. The artist would have even been a little uncomfortable with the situation at a certain point in the ‘event’. Jeez.

Unlike Taís Araújo, Viola Davis, who is in Brazil to promote the film ‘A Mulher Rei’, chose not to open any of the gifts she received during dinner and took them away wrapped, in the same way they were delivered.

This Tuesday (20), the couple shared a long text about Viola’s passage in Brazil. “These were intense and powerful days. Viola Davis’ passage through Brazil for the release of the excellent film ”A Mulher Rei’ was quick, but so strong, it shook my structures. Difficult to know how to behave in front of a woman who represents so much, difficult to find the words when you are face to face with so much strength, intelligence, competence and humanity. It was necessary to breathe and ‘fake custom’ so as not to push cultural boundaries”, they began.

The couple continued: “My desire was to give you a big hug, hold your face, look you in the eye and say, ‘Thank you so much, you’re a badass. And I love you for who you are and represent.’ But, I managed to speak what was in my heart and I’m sure she left here feeling celebrated, loved and respected. Not just for me, but for all of us.”

Finally, they talked about the pride of being Brazilians. “We salute Viola as she deserves! Brazil knows how to be good and we are so much better! It made me proud to be Brazilian”, she finished.

Read too: