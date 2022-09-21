Find out how Farm workers maintained external contact during confinement

Information that was already circulating inside the gates of Itapecerica da Serra was confirmed by Pétala Barreiros and Bruno Tálamo: some workers from A Fazenda 14 obtained external information during the pre-confinement period and kept in touch with the family. The column now tells you how they did it.

In conversation with Deolane Bezerra, Tiago Ramos, Thomaz Costa and Lucas Santos, Pétala said that he spoke to his mother through the Netflix app. The information surprised the farmer of the week, who was asked by the influencer: “Don’t you?” According to the pawn, Deborah Albuquerque did the same thing, but for DisneyPlus.

What had not yet been explained was the way in which this communication took place. The strategy was explained by Bruno Tálamo, in conversation with André Marinho: “On Netflix, I had my tablet there, with the names in the little windows (profiles). My wife would change the names, understand? Like this: Flamengo 2×1.”

Did not understand? We explain: in the pre-confinement, pedestrians gained tablets with access to streaming, like Netflix and Disney Plus, to pass the time. Although contact with the outside world is prohibited, some of those confined communicated with their families because they had a personal account on their tablets. Thus, with a profile for each person in the family, instead of names under each “little window”, the two sides placed words, which together formed a sentence.

Twitter’s @portaldereality profile simulated how Petala and her mother would have communicated, for example, when the latter asked her daughter: “Daughter, don’t you want to give up?”. The simulation is present in the gallery above.

