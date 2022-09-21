Find out how Farm workers maintained external contact during confinement

Information that was already circulating inside the gates of Itapecerica da Serra was confirmed by Pétala Barreiros and Bruno Tálamo: some workers from A Fazenda 14 obtained external information during the pre-confinement period and kept in touch with the family. The column now tells you how they did it.

In conversation with Deolane Bezerra, Tiago Ramos, Thomaz Costa and Lucas Santos, Pétala said that he spoke to his mother through the Netflix app. The information surprised the farmer of the week, who was asked by the influencer: “Don’t you?” According to the pawn, Deborah Albuquerque did the same thing, but for DisneyPlus.

Screenshot of the Netflix app's home screen, where the profiles appear. In place of names, there are words that together form the friar

Twitter profile simulated how pedestrians would keep in touch with the outside

Pétala Barreiros, part of Record's reality show

Pétala Barreiros is an influencer and businesswoman, is 23 years old and was born in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Deolane Bezerra, part of Record's reality show

Deolane Bezerra is a lawyer and influencer, is 34 years old and was born in Vitória de Santo Antão (PE).

Lucas Santos, pawn of Record's reality

Lucas Santos is an actor and singer, he is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo.

THOMAZ COSTA

Thomaz Costa is an actor and influencer, he is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo.

TIAGO RAMOS

Tiago Ramos is a model and football player, he is 24 years old and was born in Taguatinga (DF).

Deborah Albuquerque, part of Record's reality show

Deborah Albuquerque is a former dancer and actress, is 37 years old and was born in São Paulo.

Bruno Thalamo

Bruno Tálamo is a reporter, is 33 years old and was born in São Paulo.

André Marinho

André Marinho is a singer and content creator, he is 43 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro.

What had not yet been explained was the way in which this communication took place. The strategy was explained by Bruno Tálamo, in conversation with André Marinho: “On Netflix, I had my tablet there, with the names in the little windows (profiles). My wife would change the names, understand? Like this: Flamengo 2×1.”

Did not understand? We explain: in the pre-confinement, pedestrians gained tablets with access to streaming, like Netflix and Disney Plus, to pass the time. Although contact with the outside world is prohibited, some of those confined communicated with their families because they had a personal account on their tablets. Thus, with a profile for each person in the family, instead of names under each “little window”, the two sides placed words, which together formed a sentence.

Twitter’s @portaldereality profile simulated how Petala and her mother would have communicated, for example, when the latter asked her daughter: “Daughter, don’t you want to give up?”. The simulation is present in the gallery above.

