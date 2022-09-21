Find out if you can still withdraw the ‘forgotten’ R$8 billion from the FGTS

Caixa Econômica Federal closed in June the deposit of extraordinary FGTS withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), government-authorized round of rescues. Now, months after the release, a lot of people want to know if the money still available.

Read more: Extra allowance of R$ 4,500 will be paid to which group of Brazilians?

Yes, the deadline to withdraw the money goes until December 15th for all participants. Each worker with a balance in linked accounts can withdraw up to BRL 1,000, depending on the amount available.

How to withdraw FGTS now?

Anyone who wants to move the FGTS now just needs to download the Caixa Tem app and create a digital account. The credit was carried out automatically for all Brazilians who were able to participate in the withdrawal round.

After 90 days of deposit, funds will be corrected and returned to source active and inactive accounts. In this case, the worker who wishes to make the withdrawal will have to request the return of the values, also through the Caixa Tem app.

“Workers who have the funds automatically returned to the FGTS account, due to the non-movement of amounts, and still want the Extraordinary Saque credit, have until 12/15/2022 to make the request through the FGTS App. After the request, the credit will be made to the CAIXA Tem digital account within 15 days”, explains Caixa.

And who doesn’t?

The extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS is a completely optional measure, that is, whoever wants to participate. If you prefer not to move your funds now, citizens can access the Caixa Tem application and request the return of money to their original accounts until November 10th.

Another option is to wait for your automatic return after the deadline without using the balance. It is worth remembering that anyone who uses any part of the amount deposited by Caixa will not be able to return the remainder to the guarantee fund accounts.