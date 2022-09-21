Find out the fate of Candoca after asking Tertulinho for a divorce in the soap opera Mar do Sertão

In Sertão SeaGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will decide to put an end to the marriage with Tertulinho (Renato Góes). The man, in turn, will be in shock and feel bad about his wife’s decision. But, after all, what will be the doctor’s fate after asking her husband for a divorce?

Deodora (Deborah Bloch) convinced Lorena (Mariana Sena) to organize a surprise party for Candoca, to celebrate her son’s wedding anniversary. Manduca’s mother (Enzo Diniz), however, made it clear to her friend that she has no interest in such a celebration. Even so, Colonel Tertúlio’s wife (José de Abreu) ​​decided to insist on the idea.

It turns out that the party will be a fiasco and the result will be the opposite of what Deodora imagined. That’s because José Mendes (Sergio Guizé) and Tertulinho will face off in front of the guests, putting an end to the celebratory mood. In addition, Candoca, in addition to not liking the surprise, will be even more distressed to see them fighting. In anger, she will decide to ask her husband for a divorce.

The question now is: will she return with José Mendes? Not at first! It wouldn’t do well for Candoca to end a marriage and then immediately fall into another man’s arms. In addition, the doctor and the businessman still have a lot to settle, many doubts to clarify, not to mention Manduca’s rejection of her biological father. So, in this first moment, we won’t see the lovebirds resuming their engagement from ten years ago.

On the other hand, when he finds out about the divorce, José will have a great idea to have the woman of his life close by. further in the six o’clock soap opera, he will decide to invite her to work with him. Although not very sure, she will eventually accept the proposal.