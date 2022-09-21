first cases of encephalomyelitis are reported

posted on 09/20/2022 15:08 / updated on 09/20/2022 15:12



(credit: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

The world’s first cases of monkeypox encephalomyelitis were reported in two men in the United States. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, which in some cases can cause speech and motor problems.

Both cases occurred in healthy men who had been infected with monkeypox virus and had all the typical symptoms of the disease.

Five days after diagnosis, one of the patients developed inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. The other showed inflammation after nine days.





The experts who follow the cases deal with two hypotheses for what may have happened: the first is that it could have been the monkeypox virus that entered the brain and spinal cord. The second would be that the systemic infection triggered an autoimmune reaction that caused the patients’ immune system to attack the brain and spinal cord.

The patients were treated with antiviral medications and, considering that there could have been edema or an autoimmune component, both were given steroids for a while.

According to experts, there is no way to know whether it was the time of treatment, antiviral drugs or other immunomodulatory treatments, but both patients showed improvement.

“At the last follow-up, about a month later for each one, they were out of the hospital and walking, but they needed an assistive device,” says Daniel Pastula, one of the researchers who followed up on the cases.