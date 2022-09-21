First images of Mars taken by James Webb released by NASA

Mars was first recorded by James Webb. The space telescope visually captured the planet, as well as various scientific and important data for research. The images were taken this month and released this Monday (19) by NASA and ESA, the space agencies of the United States and Europe.

NASA explains that the images provide a “unique perspective” of the red planet, but that they differ greatly from other impressive records captured by the super telescope. Capturing these photographs came with some challenges. As Mars is close to Earth and is one of the brightest objects in the night sky – at least to human eyes – focusing the telescope’s lenses and other instruments on the planet is a process that requires dexterity.

“Webb was built to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but Mars is extremely bright! Therefore, special techniques were used to prevent the Webb from being flooded with light,” says NASA.

The register

According to NASA, the images captured by the telescope show a region of the eastern hemisphere of Mars. In the photo on the left, it is possible to see three important points: the rings of the Huygens Crater, a structure with a diameter of 450 km; the volcanic rock of Syrtis Major, one of the darkest regions on Mars; and the glow of the Hellas Basin, one of the largest impact craters in the entire solar system.

The record on the right, in turn, consists of a map of the thermal emission of Mars, representing the light that the planet emits as it loses heat. This phenomenon occurs in such a way, in large part, due to the thin atmosphere of the planet, which allows much of the heat absorbed from the Sun to “escape” into space.

Research for the future

NASA said astronomers will analyze the features of Mars using the James Webb to gather additional information about the planet’s surface and atmosphere.

These images will help scientists explore regional differences across the planet and look for gases in the atmosphere, including methane and hydrogen chloride.

With information from Olhar Digital