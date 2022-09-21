first rock formation catches fire

Hello my dears! The great day has come! The first rural formation in the reality show “A Fazenda 14” made the division of the house even clearer. There were pawns pulling out, pawns lost, there was a combination of votes, there were even people who didn’t know who to vote for. Yes, there is always a soap dispenser on call. Deolane’s clashes with Deborah and Kerline were the highlights of the night. So ‘simbora’ comment on this fire in the hay!

ROÇA FORMATION

The formation of the first swidden began with Galisteu demanding straight talk from the peons, without soap. Soon after, Iran opened the lamp of power. He chose the yellow power and gave the red power to André.

FARMER’S INDICATION

Farmer Lucas referred Deborah to the field with the speech that he was taught to have character, that he knows how to respect people and that Deborah was false and victimized. Deborah responded by saying that he was incoherent, reinforced that he was rude as a farmer and even stressed that he was Dr. Deolane’s egg slobber, who was taking her pains and had no argument. She ended by saying that their group was a bunch of cowards.

VOTE

Deolane and Deborah starred in another shack, with many threats and debauchery. The doctor made fun of Deborah’s husband, who accused her of loving talking about her husband. Deolane replied in a mocking tone that she is jealous of Deborah’s relationship.

Vini and Alex exchanged barbs on account of the after-party fight, Vini called Alex a ‘gazelle’, which didn’t take very well. The pawn was disgusted with the nickname given by Vini.

Deolane and Kerline also exchanged insults and the rivalry became even more wide open. The doctor still does not accept being called ‘lady’ by the peon. Kerline spoke about the ‘Deolaners’ hypocrisy of pretending they didn’t combine votes. Deolane called her an opportunist and Kerline accused her of threatening people.

That’s how we like it! Fight!

WHO VOTED FOR WHO

André was the first and voted for Tiago; Kerline voted for James; Tiago voted for Kerline; Barbara voted for Tiago; Deborah voted for Deolane Bezerra; Vini voted for Kerline Cardoso; Deolane voted for Kerline; Ruivinha de Marte voted for Tiago Ramos; Bruno Tálamo voted for Thomaz Costa; Thomas voted for Kerline; Alex Gallete voted for Tiago Ramos; Iran Malfitano voted for Vini; Strawberry Shortcake voted for Kerline Cardoso; Rosiane voted for Tiago; Bia voted for Kerline Cardoso; Shayan voted for Tiago; Pele voted for Tiago; Pétala Barreiros voted for Kerline; Tati Zaqui voted for Tiago and Ingrid ended up voting for Tiago Ramos.

The score was 10 votes for Tiago and 7 for Kerline. Thomaz, Vini and Deolane each had one vote.

POWERS OF THE LAMPION

André Marinho opened the red power and had to annul the vote of three people who would have to vote again. He nullified the votes of Bruno, Deborah and Kerline. Bruno voted for Alex, Deborah for Thomaz and Kerline cast her vote for Deolane. The power ended up not changing the formation and Tiago continued to be the most voted.

When the moment came for the most voted to pull someone from the bay to the farm, Tiago took aim at Bruno.

Iran, who went to the countryside without knowing who to vote for and ended up paying a mico, opened the power of the yellow flame and had the opportunity to start the last one. Shay was forgotten by the crowd, ended up remaining and went straight to the fields.

Shay vetoed Tiago from the farmer’s test, sending him straight to a public vote. Tonight, the farmer’s hat will be contested by Deborah, Bruno and Shay. Deborah and Shay promised to have Deolane tend the cow daily at 6am.

POST TRAINING

With the blood boiling, Tiago and Bruno argued right at the entrance of the headquarters and Tiago accused him of having contributed to its cancellation with the repercussion of the news involving him and Neymar’s mother. Thomaz fought with Bruno and threw it in his face that he’s only done something stupid since the day they got there.

In the bedroom, Tiago threw Shay in the face, which was never his face, and told the Iranian to speak Portuguese properly twice. The two fought each other with many curses. The fight escalated and management had to intervene, ordering the two to leave.

IN THE BAY

At dawn, Strawberry talked to Deborah in the area of ​​animals and swore that her group never combined votes. Strawberry Shortcake, Strawberry Shortcake… We saw you matching, woman! Combining votes is valid, just don’t pretend it didn’t and try to deceive the public. Do you agree?

‘Tiago is a confused person’, evaluates columnist Aline Ramos

Earlier last night, “Central Splash”, led by columnists Aline Ramos and Lucas Pasin, commented on the reality show “A Fazenda 14′ and gave their opinion. Aline evaluated that Tiago, Neymar Jr’s mother’s ex-boyfriend , is the pawn that draws the most attention due to its difficulty in communicating.

“There are people who have difficulty working with their emotions and speech is part of that. You can see that Tiago is a confused person, but not always malicious”, she said.

Tomorrow I’m back to comment on the farmer’s test and the new owner (or owner) of the hat.

See you soon!