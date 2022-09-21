First suspected case of ‘monkeypox’ in Guaraí reported; there are 9 confirmed in Tocantins

The State Health Department (SES) notified, this Tuesday (20/09), the first suspected case in Guaraí of the monkeypox virus, popularly known as ‘monkey smallpox’. Since the end of July, Tocantins has counted 9 positives with the disease, 5 of which are cured and none have died.

In addition to the Guaraí registry, there are 33 other patients with suspected cases throughout the state, 24 in the capital Palmas, where most of the confirmed cases so far are also found (4). The other cities with positive cases are: Araguaína (1), Miracema do Tocantins (2), Nazaré (1) and Paraíso do Tocantins (1).

Importantly, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency at the end of July. Samples from patients residing in Tocantins are sent to Belo Horizonte (MG) and the deadline for delivery of results is usually up to 15 days.

Monkeypox in Tocantins

Data updated by SES until 09/19.

Cases, deaths and vaccines in Brazil

Until this Tuesday, Brazil confirmed 7,019 cases of ‘monkey smallpox’, of which 3,495 were registered in the State of São Paulo (SP). There are only two deaths. According to the Ministry of Health (MS), the first 50,000 doses of vaccines against the virus from abroad should arrive in the country this month.