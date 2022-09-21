Five-story building collapses in Belo Horizonte; 1 person died | Minas Gerais

One person died and three were injured in a building collapse. at dawn this Wednesday (21), in the Planalto neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte.

According to Minas Gerais Military Fire Brigade (CBMMG), It is not yet known what caused the structure to collapse.

Firefighters rescue residents who were left under rubble.

O g1 mines try to contact the Contractor Brazil Construções, responsible for construction.

The building beyond the garage, It had four floors with apartments and was in the final stages of completion.

Two families already lived in it, one of them no was at the scene at the time of the accident.

The victims are from the same family and lived in the penthouse.

A neighboring house was hit, the villagers are traveling and there was no one inside.

On site, Four people lived in the same family. An elderly couple and two older daughters.

According to Firefighters, Francisco Vieira Leite, 75 years old, Françoise Pereira Leite, 40 years old, Alessandra Franciane Leite, 45 years old, were rescued alive. Lourdes Pereira Leite, 70 years old, could not resist the injuries and died.

The man was taken to the Odilon Behrens Hospital. The two daughters were taken to the John XXIII Emergency Room. There is no information on the health status of the victims because the units do not provide information.

THE Defense Civil is on site and works to understand the reasons for the collapse and assess the condition of neighboring structures.

